Harker Heights officials have verified enough petition signatures in residents’ effort to reverse via referendum a City Council decision to repeal Proposition A — the ordinance that decriminalizes possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana.
Ground Game Texas needed 348 verified signatures of Harker Heights registered voters before the referendum can be placed on the May 6 ballot. More than 600 signatures were submitted.
According to a news release issued Thursday, Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said 440 signatures were accepted. The petition required 348 signatures of qualified electors of the city.
“The examination of the petition has been completed and it is determined that the petition meets all requirements in accordance with the State law and City Charter,” Bark said in the release. “The certification of the referendum does not revive Chapter 133 (Proposition A).
Additionally, the City will continue to respect and operate under the laws of the State of Texas that mandate the required conduct for law enforcement officers and prohibit the adoption of a policy under which the City will not fully enforce laws relating to drugs.”
Bark said the city council would vote on accepting the petition at its next meeting, Jan. 10.
In announcing the referendum action, Ground Game officials had contended that the certification of the petition for referendum would cause the city’s repeal of Prop A to be suspended. But Bark rejected that interpretation in his news release Thursday.
Council members, in a 4-1 vote, repealed Proposition A on Nov. 22, citing a contradiction of state law. That came two weeks after 5,208 residents (64%) cast their ballots in Heights for Proposition A. At 35.9%, 2,927 voted against it.
The election results were canvassed on Nov. 15, making Proposition A law for a week.
Ground Game Texas, a progressive grassroots political organization, has successfully crafted similar ballot measures in Killeen, Austin, Denton, Elgin and San Marcos. Only the Harker Heights City Council has repealed its initiative ordinance.
Last week, Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell repeated officials’ assertion that the ordinance is void.
“Our city attorney still believes this ordinance is inconsistent with state law,” he said. “We keep hearing about the ‘will of the people,’ and how our city council ignored it. The fact is, since the ordinance is illegal, we don’t have the authority to give them what they want. The city has not power to amend or ignore state law. Our police will continue to enforce state law.”
But proponents argue that decriminalization is not about legalization at the local level but rather enforcement and officers’ discretion on making arrests or issuing citations.
In Harker Heights and elsewhere in Texas, the measures prohibit officers from issuing citations or making arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances.” In lieu of such arrests, officers also may not arrest people for possession of drug paraphernalia or drug residue.
Furthermore, the ordinances provide that “city funds and city employees are prohibited from requesting, conducting or obtaining testing for THC. The order of marijuana or hemp shall not be considered for probable cause for any search or seizure” and that the odor or marijuana or hemp may not be used as probable cause for search and seizure.
In Killeen, the search-and-seizure clause is Section 22-83, which Killeen council members removed from Proposition A on Dec. 6.
According to the Texas Municipal League, a referendum gives “the power of (residents) to require a city council to reconsider an adopted ordinance and, if the council fails to repeal the ordinance, the power to approve or reject it as a city election.”
Ground Game Executive Director Julie Oliver has said that once 348 signatures have been verified by the city within 10 days, “it puts their repeal on hold, per the city charter, until May.”
She appears to be citing Article VIII of the city charter. That section provides procedures for referendums and initiatives.
“When a referendum petition or amended petition as defined in Section 8.05 of this article, has been certified as sufficient by the City Clerk, the ordinance specified in the petition shall not go into effect, or further action thereunder shall be suspended if it shall have gone into effect, until and unless approved by the electors, as hereinafter provided.”
Councilman Michael Blomquist — one of the four Harker Heights council members to vote for repeal on Nov. 22 — told the Herald last week that the charter’s language would apply to an ordinance with no connection to state law, such as parking on the grass.
“If the council passed an ordinance that residents couldn’t park on the grass, and enough residents signed a petition to overturn that action, the city’s ordinance would be suspended until the public could vote on it,” he said. “But here we have an ordinance voters passed that conflicts with state law, and the council rescinded it. So it’s hard to see how a petition would change that fact.”
The other Harker Heights council members to vote for repeal are Jennifer McCann, Tony Canterino and Sam Halabi. Lynda Nash voted against repeal.
While Harker Heights residents may “approve or reject at the polls” any ordinance adopted by the City Council “or submitted by the council to a vote of the electors, such power being known as the referendum.” According to the charter, council members may amend, repeal or leave as-is any initiative ordinance or referendum submitted by voters — as it did with Proposition A.
