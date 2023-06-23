With temperatures forecast in the triple-digits, and afternoon heat index values surpassing 115, Harker Heights officials have opened two cooling centers in the city.
The two locations are the Harker Heights Police Department lobby and the Harker Heights Recreation Center.
The city also made provisions for those who aren’t aware of the cooling center locations.
“Citizens who need a place to cool down and temporarily get out of the heat can contact the Harker Heights Police Department at 254-953-5400 option 1 for a cooling location,” the city said in an email alert.
The following are cooling station locations and their hours of operations:
Police Department Lobby, 402 Indian Trail – Open 24 hours, 7 days a week
Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing – Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said the city was tracking one individual at each cooling center location.
Temperatures were expected to remain below 100 Friday, but triple-digit temps were forecast to return over the weekend.
Bark shared some ways to deal with the heat, as provided by Aaron Dunnam, Harker Heights Fire Department battalion chief-training:
Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated
Try to avoid outside work during the heat of the day, Choose outside time in early morning or later evening when it is cooler
If you must be outside, try to take frequent breaks in the shade or shelter that has air conditioning
Make sure children and elderly population are being monitored and getting plenty of fluids and opportunity to stay cool
Use a wet cooling towel on the back of the neck or on the head to help reduce body temperature
The best prevention is to limit your exposure to the heat and to stay hydrated
When outdoors, apply sunscreen.
According to the Baylor College of Medicine, heat illnesses are common when temperatures and humidity rise to dangerous levels.
“Heat illness tends to happen when the body is unable to regulate its temperature due to overexertion or extended periods of time in high temperatures,” said Dr. Maria Carmenza Mejia, an associate professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
She said conditions can range from mild discomfort to life threatening.
The first sign of heat illness tends to be cramps and spasms due to dehydration or an electrolyte imbalance. This can progress to heat exhaustion, in which a person experiences fever, heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, headache or nausea.
It is also possible to experience heat syncope, an episode of fainting or dizziness. This can be triggered by a decreased blood flow to the brain due to standing for long periods in high heat or from quickly rising from the sitting or lying position when it’s hot.
Heat exhaustion can progress to life-threatening heat stroke, if the body is no longer able to cool down. Body temperature rises rapidly above 104 degrees F, and a person with heat stroke may have seizures or lose consciousness and quickly experience damage to the brain, heart, kidneys and muscles.
Heat stroke requires immediate emergency intervention.
To keep heat illness from progressing all the way to heat stroke, Mejia said it is important to stop any physical activity as soon as you experience the initial heat cramps.
Move to a cool place inside and with air conditioning, if possible.
Fan the skin to cool it down and begin to hydrate.
If you suspect someone is experiencing heat exhaustion, move them to a cool place and try to bring the body temperature down, Mejia recommends.
If the person may be experiencing heat stroke and can’t keep fluids down, call 911. Place ice packs in the person’s armpit, groin, neck and back areas while waiting for paramedics.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on heat-related illness.
