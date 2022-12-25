Harker Heights Parks and Recreation has announced the winners for the Holiday House Decorating Contest.
“There were a lot of amazing entries and we want to say a BIG thank you to everyone who participated,” said Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark.
Judging was held Dec. 14-16, and winners were announced Dec. 19 on the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
A map is available for residents who wish to drive around and view entries.
Pick up a free copy of the map at the Activities Center, the Recreation Center, or online at https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents.
Following are the winners in each of four housing areas in the city:
Single Family Home – Area 1
1st Place - 220 West Cardinal Lane
2nd Place - 512 White Oak Lane
3rd Place - 107 Moody Circle
Single Family Home – Area 2
1st Place - 428 Winter Sun Drive
2nd Place - 614 Hogan Drive
3rd Place - 806 Cathedral Court
Single Family Home – Area 3
1st Place - 1503 Spicewood Circle
2nd Place - 2003 Drawbridge Drive
3rd Place - 1004 Woodshadows
Single Family Home – Area 4
1st Place - 2520 Jackson Drive
2nd Place - 2939 Apache Loop
