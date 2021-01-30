The city of Harker Heights has a real gem in the Parks and Recreation Department. In addition to the many activities and events that it holds, there are also many adaptations it has made in the time of COVID for other programs.
In a short video titled “Accomplish Your Resolutions” on the Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page, several of the programs on offer are showcased. There are fitness programs, outdoor activities, and sports programs, just to name a few.
Recreation superintendent Jonathan Hanson said, “I wanted to produce something that was a little bit inspiring, and wanted to get people motivated for the 2021 year.”
For many people, New Year’s resolutions focused on getting healthy (or healthier), so the programs that Parks and Rec offers, as the title of the video suggests, are great for helping to accomplish that goal.
For instance, winter soccer just began, and classes such as Tae Kwan Do and fencing are ongoing. And Hanson said that they are hoping to add even more options in the future.
“We hope that the community will let us know what their interests are,” Hanson said.
Class registration is monthly, so February’s class registration is ongoing; March will open up toward the end of February, and so on.
The sports schedule is out now, and registration is already underway for baseball and softball. New this year is the city of Harker Heights partnering with the city of Killeen to create an intercity league that will help to build intercity competition.
This is also the time of year that Parks and Rec begins to take applications for lifeguards, aquatic instructors, and pool managers for the summer. Contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 254-953-5657 for more information.
Hanson is also looking ahead in getting the Ability Sports program for special needs children up and running once again.
“We are pumped to get it back,” he said. “They are very special to us.”
Hanson and the rest of the department are trying to find ways to bring the program back while still maintaining COVID parameters.
For those who are self-quarantining or are otherwise unable to get out, there is always the virtual recreation center, which can be accessed by going to https://harkerheights.gov/index.php/virtualrecreationcenter. Here one can find links to, among other things, fitness and home workouts; virtual tours of national parks, museums, and zoos; arts and crafts; and even educational sites for kids, such as NASA’s kids club and STEM education program.
In addition, Parks and Rec has been putting out kits each month for people to take home. October’s was a pumpkin carving kit, November’s was themed for Texas Arbor Day, and December’s was a kit for the movie in the park.
Once February’s kit is ready, the information and sign-up will be posted on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Be sure to sign up quickly — supplies will be limited, so will be on a first-come-first-served basis.
Hanson said that feedback and suggestions are always welcome, and encourages people to call him any time.
“I’d love to be able to talk to them,” he said.
