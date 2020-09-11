Grand Master James McMurray, a Tae Kwon Do and Hapkido instructor with the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department, has been appointed to the position of the World Hapkido Union Texas State Representative.
Nichole Broemer, activities center and events manager said, “James was selected for this position based on his dedication and knowledge of the Korean Military Art of Hapkido, and we’re glad to have him as a member of our Parks and Recreation Team for the past 25 years.”
Several years ago, McMurray was inducted into the Texas Martial Arts Hall of Fame and the Korean Martial Arts Masters Hall of Fame.
He is currently a teacher of Tae Kwon Do and Hapkido classes for youth and adults.
