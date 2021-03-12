Summer aquatic programs may have been shut down last year due to COVID, but it looks like it is full steam ahead for summer 2021 as the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department is now hiring for several aquatics positions.
Available positions include aquatic managers, water safety instructors (WSIs), lifeguards, and cashiers.
Recreation superintendent Jonathan Hanson said that no appointment for interviews will be necessary, as they will be holding walk-in interviews during the week of March 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Parks and Rec Department at 307 Millers Crossing.
Hanson said the choice to hold interviews during the week of March 15 was because that is spring break week for area schools.
“We wanted to make it easy for high school juniors and seniors so they don’t have to miss any school,” Hanson said.
Applications are available from the Parks and Rec Department or by emailing recreation superintendent Jonathan Hanson at jhanson@harkerheights.gov.
Applicants should be at least 16 years of age, and must bring a completed application, as well as a social security card and photo identification, such as a driver’s license or state identification card.
The pool will be opening for Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 29, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Regular hours for the summer begin June 1 and run through August 8. Open swims are held Tuesday through Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with swimming lessons and lap swims being held in the morning hours, and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The pool is closed on Mondays.
As May is National Water Safety Month, Hanson said that he is planning to put out a kit that will contain items such as CPR facemasks and information useful to both adults and children.
“We want everyone to be a safe as possible and prevent any drownings,” Hanson said.
“It’s been a rough year, so I hope that young people will take advantage of this (employment opportunity), work a part-time job and earn a little extra money, and get more people back to work,” said Hanson.
For questions or for more information, contact Hanson or Darrien Nicholas, recreation coordinator for athletics/aquatics, at 254-953-5657.
