Texas state parks may be open for day use once again, but city parks in Harker Heights are still seeing social distancing restrictions that are impacting many areas of their use.
One of the three new executive orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott on April 17 was the reopening of state parks for day-use only. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department operates 89 parks across the state.
According to a news release issued last Friday by the Governor’s Office, Texas parks would open April 20 to begin the process of reopening the State of Texas while revising hospital capacity and certain social distancing guidelines.
Within the orders, select activities and services that pose a minimal to no threat of spreading COVID-19 are being allowed to reopen using a “Retail-to-Go” model, certain restrictions on elective surgeries have been loosened and schools remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Jeff Achee, director of parks and recreation for the City of Harker Heights, told the Herald, “I’m glad that Texans are now allowed to once again get out and enjoy the beautiful parks in the state, but there are still restrictions that the public must adhere to,” Achee said.
“I’d like to strongly emphasize that the use of the eight parks in the City of Harker Heights are still under the guidance of earlier executive orders from the state as well as directives by Bell County Judge David Blackburn in his earlier Declaration for Public Health Emergency that included social distancing guidelines of 6 feet, the wearing of masks and gloves and no more than 10 people gathered at one location.”
Achee said, “The simplest way to explain it — our trails are open for walking and running, but directives are still in effect at our parks within the city limits of Harker Heights.”
Among the amenities still closed to the public are playground equipment, water fountains and public restrooms.
The following closures and cancellations are currently in effect:
Activities Center — closed until further notice, staff is available by email (nbroemer@harkerheights.gov), all programs and events have been canceled until further notice and all Senior programs and events are canceled until further notice.
Recreation Center — closed until further notice, staff available by email at (jachee@harkerheights.gov), and all Recreation Center programming and activities have been canceled until further notice.
Parks and Outdoor Facilities — All park restrooms are closed and water fountains are turned off, playgrounds, basketball courts, and workout stations are closed, social distancing of 6 feet is strongly encouraged and all outdoor facility rentals are canceled until further notice.
Sports Leagues and Events — All adult and youth sports are suspended until further notice including league scheduled practices, meetings and assessments.
