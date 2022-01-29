Harker Heights police are continuing to investigate a brutal Monday afternoon shooting that left a 19-year-old Harker Heights man dead in a busy Harker Heights intersection.
At 2:45 p.m. Monday, police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Indian Trail and Central Texas Expressway. Ty Andre Gentle, 19, was shot multiple times, police said, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Witnesses said Gentle’s car was at the light at Indian Trail and CTE traveling north “when a vehicle came up from behind occupied with four males, who started shooting from the back seat,” police said late Monday.
“Witnesses said they saw different types of guns used in the shooting. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries.
On Wednesday, police said the suspect vehicle was possibly a silver or grey sedan, but no further information had been released as of late Thursday.
Gentle’s mother, Akina Gentle, talked to the Herald on Wednesday about her son’s death, the grief her family is experiencing, and happier memories of her oldest son, her “rainbow baby.”
Gentle’s son was born in Austin and previously attended Shoemaker High School in Killeen, she said.
“He was on his way home back to Harker Heights,” Mrs. Gentle said. “He was headed back home. They got him at the light.”
Gentle said her son was an aspiring rapper, with dreams of moving to California. He had a heart of gold, she said, a smile that could light up a room, and a good sense of humor.
His mother said her whole family and her son’s friends are heartbroken by his death.
“It’s just too much,” Gentle said. “These fools walking around here free thinking they shot John Gotti or something. This is a 19-year-old kid that’s trying to live.”
Gentle said her son was not involved in a gang.
The mother asked the public to reach out to police if they have any information about the case.
“They can help me put the people away because you don’t go around killing good people,” she said. “You don’t know when they are going to come for your baby. You need to check your kids; they are taking away our babies.”
The Harker Heights Police Department is asking anyone that may have any information about this shooting to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), and online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
On Tuesday morning, Harker Heights police were involved in a high-speed chase that ended with the suspect being shot by a motorist after an attempted carjacking.
The suspect had led police from Killeen to Belton and back again on I-14 when he wrecked his vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. After the crash, the Killeen Police Department evaded police on foot near Rosewood Drive and Central Texas Expressway. The suspect tried to carjack a man, police said, but the man was armed and shot the suspect multiple times.
The suspect was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for life-threatening injuries Tuesday. Killeen police said the suspect is listed in stable condition, as of Thursday.
For the time being, the Killeen police are not releasing the suspect’s name.
Killeen police said Tuesday the suspect was wanted for a robbery in Dallas. Police said that they will release the suspect’s name when they feel it is appropriate.
Harker Heights police assisted in securing the area and blocking off nearby roadways as situation developed.
No one else was injured in the chase and subsequent shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.