The last of a litter of five kittens up for adoption, a black and white kitten named Elf, finally left the shelf Saturday during the pet adoption event at the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center at 403 Indian Trail.
Full of cuddles and kitten curiosity, Elf had been at the shelter since Nov. 10 before she found her forever home, just in time for Christmas.
A pit bull terrier named Miss Piggy joined the Moore household during the promotional event. Leeanna Moore brought her daughters Aubrie Daniel, 7, and Aria Daniel, 4, to browse at the shelter, and was smitten by the calm, sweet demeanor of Miss Piggy.
Miss Piggy was found in the Petco parking lot and taken to the shelter on Dec. 6.
After she and her daughters played and cuddled with Miss Piggy in the pet area at the shelter, Moore decided to bring her home Saturday.
“I have had dogs, cats and horses my whole life,” Moore said. “I actually had a pit bull for 13 years and just lost her. Miss Piggy reminds me of her.”
The shelter started with about 17 dogs and 12 cats up for adoption Saturday. Five cats and four dogs were adopted during the event, where pet adoptions were offered for the discounted rate of $15 each, compared to the usual rate of $65 for cats or $80 for dogs, according to lead volunteer Simone Maynard.
Pets adopted through the center come spayed or neutered with microchips, flea treatments, deworming, and age-appropriate vaccines.
Community members milled about the “Heights Howlidays” event enjoying lawn games, an ornament craft, face painting, and photo opportunities.
While many came to browse for new furry friends, several pet owners brought their dogs and cats out for pictures with Santa and The Grinch.
In addition to shelter employees and volunteers, pet adoption coordinator Rose Ramon said the shelter was pleased with the support of the city of Harker Heights with volunteers from the Harker Heights Activity Center, the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation department, and the Harker Heights City Library.
Volunteers can apply to work at the shelter through the City of Harker Heights.
