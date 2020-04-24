In times like these, with the coronavirus raging and much of the nation being required to shelter in their homes to limit the virus’ spread, everyone needs a friend.
As such, many people across the nation are heading to their local animal shelters to adopt or foster a furry companion to help make it through the worst of the pandemic.
“We have had 27 adoptions so far in April. That compares to 45 adoptions in the same time frame in 2019,” Harker Heights Animal Services Manager Shiloh Wester said.
While that number may seem unremarkable, it is surprising when taken into account that the shelter is currently closed to the public and adoptions are only available by appointment.
“While the number of adoptions are down, we feel that is only due to the decreased number of animals that are being taken in by the shelter due to COVID-19 restrictions,” Wester said. “We have seen an increase in the number of calls we are getting from people wanting to adopt or foster animals.”
Due to the decrease in intake, the number of animals available for adoption has also been plummeting. According to Wester, the shelter currently has no dogs available for adoption, and just 11 cats, 10 of which are semi-feral barn cats.
“We do want to encourage people to take the time to find the right pet for them,” Wester said. “Adopting a pet is a great thing to do, but make sure you’re ready for a lifetime commitment to that animal. Training is a very important part in helping a new pet adjust to their new family and environment.”
Since March 13, the shelter has had 23 cat adoptions, 34 dog adoptions and one bird adoption.
Animals are being cared for across the nation as the coronavirus pandemic continues. According to NBC News, Matt Bershadker, president and CEO of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), said the organization has seen a 70 percent increase in animals entering foster care in their New York City and Los Angeles programs compared to this time last year.
In Los Angeles, Bershadker said the organization is delivering kittens to foster and adoptive families using ride-sharing apps.
