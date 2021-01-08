Three new Harker Heights police officers were sworn in Wednesday during a virtual ceremony held in the training room at the Harker Heights Police Department Headquarters.
HHPD Chief of Police Phil Gadd led the ceremony and issued the oath to Bambi Basinger, Ritchie Ceja De Leon, and Steven McClain.
All three of the officers are graduates of the Temple College Police Academy.
The ceremony audience was limited to the three new officers, Police Chief Gadd, HHPD support personnel and those who had been selected by the officers to pin their badges.
The ceremony was available on video through Microsoft Teams Meeting and telephonically.
