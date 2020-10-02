Jason Hume and Justin Smith, both graduates of the Central Texas College Police Academy, were sworn in as officers with the Harker Heights Police Department (HHPD) during a ceremony Sept. 25 in the Activities Center at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library.
Several members of the city staff, City Council, fellow police officers and residents attended the gathering.
During the ceremony, HHPD Chief Phil Gadd, told the officers, “Today you are completing the transformation from citizen to law enforcement officer. You’ve passed all the hiring requirements, survived the Central Texas Police Academy and successfully passed your Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCLOE) peace officer exam.
“You’ve endured the stress of the academy, the fear of failure from the previous class, changes in the curriculum and instruction formats, COVID-19 and many other challenges,” Gadd said. “You’ve sacrificed greatly over the past 20 weeks and successfully arrived at this moment in your life.”
Hume, a native of Connecticut, told the Herald that he came to Texas for better opportunities and more prosperity. He said, “My family has a legacy of public involvement, mainly through the military. I’m the first one in the family to become a police officer.”
Hume has previous experience as a firefighter and made the transition to law enforcement when he arrived in Harker Heights.
Following the repeating of the officer’s pledge, Hume was pinned by good friend, Jordan Banks.
Through the Army, Smith came to Texas from Salem, Missouri.
“I wanted to pursue a higher standard and figured I could achieve that through the academy and becoming a HHPD officer,” Smith said.
Smith was pinned by close friend Karen Carillo following the repeating of the officer’s pledge.
After more than 20 weeks of classroom training, Hume and Smith will go through 16 weeks of preparation in the field.
“We’ll be on the road and experiencing real scenarios and interaction with the community,” Smith said.
Gadd told the officers during the ceremony that police work is rapidly changing.
“Today, we’re going through difficult times in our country,” Gadd said. “Every action you take is under the microscope. The national media, especially, is looking for any bad thing they can find about police officers.”
Gadd said, “I can assure that our citizens strongly support us as does our city government. You’ll also be provided some of the finest training available from our outstanding field training officers.”
