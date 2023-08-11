The Harker Heights City Council will try again to set the preliminary tax rate for Fiscal Year 2024 when it convenes a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The council had been scheduled to set the city’s preliminary tax rate this week, but it didn’t happen.
According to City Manager David Mitchell, the Bell County Appraisal District’s final property valuation numbers were turned in late, so city officials didn’t have the official Truth-in-Taxation calculation to include the official No New Revenue rate and Voter Approval rate.
Once the preliminary rate is set next week, it can be reduced before its final adoption, but it cannot be increased.
The city went over the proposed budget at a workshop meeting last Friday, and the document called for a 6.6-cent decrease in the property tax rate, to 51.40 cents per $100 valuation.
However, because of increased property valuations and new construction in the city, the proposed rate would still raise nearly $2.3 million more than last year’s budget — an 18.6% increase.
The proposed rate is also the highest the city could set without an election seeking voter approval.
In addition, because of a state law that allows cities to accumulate Tax Increment Credits, equal to the difference between the adopted tax rate and the Voter Approval Rate for the prior three years, Harker Heights is eligible to set the tax rate nearly 3 cents higher than the non-adjusted Voter Approval Rate of 48.05 cents per $100 valuation.
Tuesday’s council meeting continued, despite the tabling of the tax rate agenda item.
During the public comment period, resident Howard Arey took issue with the city proposing the highest tax rate possible.
“You couldn’t have gone a tenth of a penny higher,” Arey said. ... The TIR rate is going to extract an extra 1 million dollars over and above what would have allowed under the old rules.”
Arey noted a bill had been introduced in the Texas Legislature this year to keep cities from “stockpiling” tax credits and using them all at once, as Harker Heights has proposed.
He didn’t specify the outcome of the state legislation.
In her budget presentation last week, Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee noted four major challenges that are threatening to draw down the city’s reserve funds.
One was the city’s purchase of 2 million gallons per day of additional treatment capacity from the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which supplies the city’s drinking water. The cost is about $15 million, spread out over five years.
A second major expense is the city’s contribution of $4.04 million toward the purchase of emergency generators for the Belton Lake water pump stations, as mandated by an Emergency Preparedness Plan mandated by Senate Bill 3, passed in 2021. The money would be spread out over three years.
Another challenge is the state’s mandatory 100% disabled veterans tax exemption, for which the city receives no state reimbursement. The city projects a loss of $3.574 million to the exemption in 2024.
The state also mandates that the city comply with lead and copper rule revisions, which requires a city service line inventory and lead service line replacement plan, at an extimated cost of $4.45 million over the next four fiscal years.
Resident Dennis Faulkner addressed the issue of the city’s $2 million increase in tax revenues and suggested the city might find ways to cut services in order to save money and lower the proposed tax rate in return.
One of Faulkner’s suggestions was to cut the city’s brush-gathering service and let a private business take it over, a savings of about $1 million, he said.
Another suggestion was to change the pay schedule for the water treatment purchase to transfer more debt to the out years.
Tuesday’s special meeting and public hearing on the preliminary tax rate will be at City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
