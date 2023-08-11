HH council - Arey.jpg

Harker Heights resident Howard Arey, left, addresses the City Council about the proposed preliminary tax rate during Tuesday's meeting. Listening at right are Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark and Council member Jennifer McCann. At center is city secretary Julie Helsham.

The Harker Heights City Council will try again to set the preliminary tax rate for Fiscal Year 2024 when it convenes a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The council had been scheduled to set the city’s preliminary tax rate this week, but it didn’t happen.

