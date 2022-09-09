The 14th annual Food, Wine & Brew Fest will take place Saturday at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1605 Knight’s Way.
The festival will begin at 1 p.m. and offer attendees more than 100 vendors, live music, craft beers, a selection of diverse foods as well as wine from a number of providers, including Blue Duck Winery, Big Rock Winery, Los Pinos Ranch Vineyards and more.
In addition to food and drink, attendees will have the option to try their hand at a number of activities, including artistry, axe throwing and corn hole toss.
Similar to last year, general admission to the festival is free, though parking is $20.
A limited number of VIP tickets may be purchased for $100, with benefits that include “exclusive pours and food pairing,” a meet and greet with the band, a “VIP cash bar,” a private tent with “swag” and “activities” as well as a golf cart shuttle service from the main parking lot to the VIP area.
The festival is sponsored by H-E-B, the city of Harker Heights and the Texas Department of Agriculture’s “Go Texan” program.
