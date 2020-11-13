The City of Harker Heights earlier this week announced the promotion of the city’s assistant public works director, Kristina Ramirez, to the position of planning and development director.
Ramirez has served as the assistant public works director for the past year, according to a release from the city.
Prior to being named assistant public works director, Ramirez served for eight years as the City of Killeen’s environmental services director.
Ramirez’s professional experience includes:
Over 12 years of municipal government experience
A Texas certified public manager
A Texas registered professional engineer
A Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University
“Kristina is such an excellent team member and matches so well with our culture and our service expectations,” said Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell.
Ramirez’s new position as planning and development director became effective Monday, according to the release.
