Every summer, Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library director Lisa Youngblood holds sewing workshops that teach machine sewing through various projects. Last year’s workshops were virtual and focused on sewing basics; this year’s are also virtual, and feature a beach bag project.
The online workshops cover two days. The first session was held last Saturday, and the second will be held Saturday, June 26.
The library handed out kits that contained everything one would need for the project, to include the fabric and even scissors, though Youngblood did say that those who did not receive a kit could easily gather the required materials and get the pattern (she used Kwik Sew R10816).
Youngblood also made reference to the sewing tutorials she held last year, so anyone needing to learn the basics of machine sewing or a brush-up could visit the library’s YouTube channel to see the videos she posted (access them at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?listPLqnhisrCD0tc6xAhUd0GqAIPgcD59dQBq).
She began by telling her audience, “Today is all about prep and it’s something that is going to help us if you prep accordingly,” explaining that the prep work would help save both time and stress.
“I am going to teach you how to read a pattern and actually use a pattern to learn to sew little by little,” she said. She first removed the back of the pattern, showing people how to read it to see what would be needed for the project, such as types of suitable fabrics, the amount of fabric that would be needed, and “notions,” or extras, like snaps.
She next talked a bit about fabric measurements, using a yardstick and her precut fabric to demonstrate. She also looked again at the pattern and explained about layouts and grain lines (these help to align the pattern with the fabric).
Youngblood recommended washing and ironing fabric ahead of time, especially when sewing clothing as some fabric shrinks with washing. Her other recommendation was to cut the fabric and sew the project on different days.
“I almost never cut and sew on the same day,” she said, noting that, among other things, it gives her more time to study the pattern.
Her next step was to spread out the tissue paper of pattern pieces and cut out those she would be using for the project (she was using pattern “B”). She then got her fabric ready for cutting.
“In most cases, you’re going to cut with the wrong side (of the fabric) showing,” she said, laying the pattern pieces out on the fabric and pinning them in place (with enough pins to secure the pieces). Once this was done, she cut out the fabric pieces.
As the project required two different fabrics, she repeated the pinning and cutting process.
In the second session this Saturday, she will show how to sew the pieces together and complete the project.
Watch last Saturday’s videos on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/859367471599846 and https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/295570258946693.
