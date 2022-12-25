As temperatures plummeted Thursday with the arrival of a strong arctic cold front, Harker Heights officials readied two warming centers to offer shelter for residents impacted by the severe cold.
“Our warming center is a place for community members to get out of cold inclement weather temporarily,” said Jerry Bark, assistant city manager.
According to Bark, here is what will be provided at the city’s warming center.
Seating in a warm, dry environment
Access to restroom facilities
Access to water fountain
Kennels for pets
“Community members can go to our Central Fire Station lobby at 401 Indian Trail for the warming center or at our Police Station lobby at 402 Indian Trail. These areas are open 24/7,” Bark said.
“If there is a need to scale up our centers to a shelter, then that transition will be made to an emergency shelter, which provides sleeping (cot) with a blanket, hygiene kits, access to restroom facilities (and) access to water fountains,” Bark said. Kennels also will be available for pets in that scenario.
Temperatures in the Killeen-Harker Heights area are expected to remain below freezing for nearly two days, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“It looks like it will bottom out in the mid-teens around daybreak on Friday morning,” meteorologist Tom Bradshaw said.
The high on Thursday was expected to reach the mid-40s before dropping to 17 with a wind chill of near 0. Wind gusts were expected to range between 35 and 45 mph.
“On Friday, we’re calling for a high around 29,” Bradshaw said. “So, it will stay below freezing during the day. And on Christmas Eve, it will drop to below 16.”
The high on Saturday is forecast around 35.
“But it will rise above freezing on Christmas,” Bradshaw said, noting the high on Sunday is expected to reach 50.
“We’ll roughly spend about 45 hours below freezing,” Bradshaw said. “But it should be a dry frontal passage.”
No precipitation is in the forecast through Christmas.
“A surge of arctic air behind a cold front crossing the U.S. through the week will bring widespread, dangerous wind chill temperatures through much of the central U.S. and a potential flash freeze from the mid-South to the East Coast,” according to the National Weather Service.
In Killeen, representatives from the city’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, fire, police and the mayor held a news conference to announce a 24-hour warming center at the city’s Moss Rose Community Center, which is run by the Killeen Housing Authority.
The city officials also offered cold-weather tips.
During Winter Storm Uri, most of the water line breaks in Killeen occurred due to back flow devices freezing in the freezing temperatures.”
Back-flow devices are required on customer-service lines that have irrigation systems.
“By design, a back-flow device usually extends above ground, making it very susceptible to freezing during temperatures that fall below 32 degrees unless they are insulated.
Other water features that are susceptible to freezing weather are water faucets on the outside of homes and water pipes on homes that sit on pier and beam instead of concrete slabs.”
Also, interior water pipes may freeze if electricity is lost “for an extended amount of time and interior temperatures fall below 32 degrees.”
Winter prep
Killeen city officials recommended insulating back-flow devices and outside water faucets and allowing interior faucets to drip, reducing the chances of pipes freezing.
“I have a water softener that’s outside that froze last year, so I wanted to make sure I’m prepared this year,” said Charles Jones, a customer at Home Depot on Tuesday. “So I bought a blanket for it to wrap around it and tape it off to make sure that wind won’t freeze up my water softener.”
Jones said it cost $2,300 to replace that equipment.
“If you haven’t experienced it from last year, then you need to take the necessary steps in order not to spend a lot of money,” he said. “I think everybody should dress in layers and make sure if you don’t have to go out, don’t go out.”
At Lowes, shelves of faucet covers were bare on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, residents should allow hot and cold water trickle or drop at night from faucets and open cabinet doors to allow more heat to reach non-insulated pipes under sinks or near outer walls and set heat no lower than 55 degrees.
The Grid
Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the Energy Reliability Council of Texas said the agency is “monitoring the forecast and models closely.”
“ERCOT ... will deploy all available tools to manage the grid reliably,” Christy Penders said. “ERCOT expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand at this time. Providing Texans with a reliable electric grid is our highest priority.”
ERCOT came under public and state legislators’ scrutiny after the state’s power grid sustained catastrophic failure during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, leaving millions of people in the dark for several days and killing 246 people in 77 Texas counties from Feb. 13-17.
“ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission have made several changes to the power grid to improve its performance during cold weather since the crisis, many of them a result of legislation passed in 2021,” the Texas Tribune reported on Monday. “Improvements include better power plant preparation, ensuring natural gas-fired plants have additional sources of fuel on site in case of emergency, and improving communications between electricity regulators, oil and gas regulators, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.”
According to ERCOT’s website, on Friday, the agency issued an “operating condition notice,” a procedural notification to transmission and generation resources that temperatures will meet ERCOT’s criteria of 25 degrees or lower in the Austin-San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth areas between Thursday and Monday.
