Harker Heights is expected to receive $780,777 in sales tax revenue this month, a 34.65% increase from June 2020, according to figures released this week by the state comptroller’s office.
Nolanville saw an even larger sales tax percentage increase as well, receiving $140,760 in June, a 44.64% increase over the same month last year.
Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $907.6 million in sales tax allocations in June, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
The allocations are derived from sales taxes collected in April.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.65 million in sales tax revenue this month, a 30.54% increase from the $2.03 million allocation distributed in June 2020, according to the state comptroller’s office.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 31.5% increase from the allocations distributed in June 2020.
Analysts have explained that much of the increase this year is because the economy was largely shut down last year at this time because of the coronavirus pandemic, and many consumers were being tentative with their spending.
Year to date, Harker Heights’ sales tax revenue is $4.76 million, an increase of more than $963,000 over the same period last year.
Nolanville’s year-to-date total of $743,758 is $228,373 higher than last year’s total of $515,385 for the same time frame.
Year to date, Killeen’s sales tax revenue is $15.38 million, 22.67% higher than year to date last year, when the city was allocated $12.53 million, according to the comptroller’s report.
Sales tax revenue goes into the city government’s general fund.
Bell County will receive $2.35 million in sales tax allocations in June, an increase of 32.41% from the same month last year. The year-to-date total of $13.39 million is $2.42 million higher than the 2020 year-to-date total of $10.96 million.
Other monthly sales tax revenues include:
Temple — set to receive $2.37 million, a 29.17% increase from last year’s allocation.
Belton — $586,505, a 35.8% increase from last June’s allocations.
Copperas Cove — $537,900, a 13.87% increase in June allocations over last year.
