The Harker Heights area is recovering from two weather-related calamities this week — a large wildfire fueled by dry brush, and a widespread power outage caused by strong thunderstorms.
On Sunday, a wildfire started in Dana Peak Park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake, throwing flames nearly 100 feet into the air at one point.
The fire, which didn’t damage any structures or cause any injuries, blackened nearly 72 acres in the park before it was fully contained Wednesday.
Harker Heights fire officials expected the fire to be deemed 100% “controlled” by this afternoon, Harker Heights Deputy Fire Chief Cindy Hicks said via email Wednesday.
“The rain was very helpful, and we are hoping for more,” Hicks said after nearly an inch of rain fell in the area Tuesday evening.
In spite of the rain, however, some areas of the burned area were still “smoldering,” Hicks said Wednesday.
“This is a normal occurrence with a fire this large.”
About 66.5 acres of the burned area were from the original fire located south of Comanche Gap Road, while the additional five acres are the result of a “spot fire,” where the blaze jumped the asphalt and started burning north of the roadway.
On Tuesday night, a line of strong storms bearing lightning and high winds pushed through the area, leaving more than 15,000 residences and businesses from Nolanville to Copperas Cove without power, according to Oncor’s power outage website.
Power was restored to most customers overnight, but some 1,500 customers remained without electricity on Wednesday, including some 220 residents in Nolanville and eastern Harker Heights.
The storm’s high winds also left behind several downed limbs and a few split trees.
The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport west of Killeen recorded more than an inch of rain Tuesday — 1.81 inches — while Skylark Field in eastern Killeen recorded just under an inch — 0.95 inches.
The forecast calls for an 80% chance of rain today and a 70% chance on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area.
