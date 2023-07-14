HARKER HEIGHTS — Resident Howard Arey went before the Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday to ask members about the status of the city’s marijuana decriminalization ordinance.
The City Council repealed the ordinance last fall less than two weeks after voters approved it at the polls, citing the measure’s conflict with state law on the enforcement of misdemeanor marijuana possession offenses.
The ordinance, known as Proposition A, would have banned police officers from making arrests or issuing citations for misdemeanor pot possession.
However, a referendum to reverse the city’s repeal was on the May election ballot, and it passed by a single vote, 1,635 votes to 1,634 — appearing to reverse the city’s repeal action.
“Since the election, the status of “Prop A” has not been discussed by this city a single time,” Arey said in his remarks to the council. “Even though the council’s previous repeal ordinance was laid aside by Harker Heights citizens in a referendum, one would never know it because this council has not discussed it in a council meeting since the election.”
Just before the May election, City Manager David Mitchell said the city attorney informed him and the referendum’s petitioners that an ordinance on the city’s books would not allow the council to adopt the marijuana ordinance, known as Proposition A because of its conflict with state law, so the outcome of the referendum vote would be moot.
The city sent out a news release outlining the attorney’s opinion the following day.
Arey cited the fact that he filed an open records request with the city to obtain a copy of the city attorney’s written opinion on the matter, only to be told none existed.
“We now know that despite the city’s proclamations ... there was no legal opinion — at least not in written form,” Arey said to the council. “The city response to my open records request was that there was no opinion responsive to my request.”
Arey continued, “I’m asking you to clarify what the status of the city ordinance is, and if we have overruled our city charter via some city ordinance, then this council owes an explanation to voters on why a referendum ballot did not matter.”
Arey, who made it clear he was not in favor of marijuana decriminalization, told the council that residents should hear in open forum the legal opinion provided that enabled the council to disregard the outcome of the May referendum vote.
When Arey pressed the council for an immediate explanation, Mayor Michael Blomquist simply said, “Thank you.”
Two city council candidates who supported the marijuana decriminalization ordinance won election to the council in the May vote.
Lynda Nash was reelected to a second three-year term and newcomer Stacey Wilson was elected to fill the remaining year of Blomquist’s term, which he forfeited in seeking the mayor’s post.
Killeen voters approved a similar marijuana decriminalization ordinance last fall, after which the Killeen City Council amended the measure but allowed it to become law.
The Bell County Commissioners Court subsequently authorized the county attorney and district attorney to sue Killeen over the ordinance, with the lawsuit being filed in April.
Killeen hired a Dallas-based law firm to represent the city in court and has so far paid out more than $42,000 in legal fees.
The lawsuit is now before the Third Court of Appeals in Austin.
The marijuana decriminalization measures were initiated by Ground Game Texas, an Austin-based progressive organization that has succesfully pushed for approval of similar ordinances in cities across the state.
To date, Killeen is the only city to face legal action over its adoption of the measure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.