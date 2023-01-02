Ma’s Place was “the place” on Christmas Day as more than 196 meals were served in just over three hours at the restaurant on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Harker Heights.

Owner Vicky Silva and her daughter, Katie, prepared this holiday feast — free of charge for customers on Christmas Day — as a way to “give back to the community.”

