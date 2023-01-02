Ma’s Place was “the place” on Christmas Day as more than 196 meals were served in just over three hours at the restaurant on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Harker Heights.
Owner Vicky Silva and her daughter, Katie, prepared this holiday feast — free of charge for customers on Christmas Day — as a way to “give back to the community.”
The two have prepared meals from the kitchen of the restaurant located at 139 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. since it opened.
The original restaurant was located on South Ann Boulevard when Vicky Silva started back in April of 2014. She moved the business to its present location in June of 2017.
Other family members pitched in Sunday to help dish out dinner and slice pie.
There was quite a crowd of customers who made their way to waiting tables as soon as the doors opened. Most were eager to taste the well-known holiday meal of ham or turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberries and a slice of pie for dessert.
The restaurant holds fewer than 100 people and some groups pushed tables together or moved a few chairs to accommodate themselves. Ma Silva’s family kept busy taking orders, filling drinks, busing tables and making sure the ample supply of food did not disappoint.
“It is my pleasure to give back to the community that welcomed me,” said Silva as she stirred beans and supervised the cutting of green onions in her kitchen.
“We are working on some minor renovations, too,” she said.
Whatever changes she makes, Silva does not plan on increasing the seating capacity, however. The restaurant current seats just under 100 people.
“If we get bigger, it will mean installing a fire-suppression system, like overhead sprinklers and I’m not prepared for all that,” Silva said.
Customers continued to line up along the front of the establishment, waiting their turn to come inside to be seated.
Some customers were seen taking out multiple to-go containers with the delicious meal inside.
“This is the best meal I’ll get this week,” said one woman who asked not to be identified. “I wouldn’t miss Ms. Silva’s ham and sweet potatoes for anything.”
“Orders kept coming for meals,” Vicky Silva said. “We kept dishing out the meat and potatoes.”
The well-coordinated effort continued past the usual 6 p.m. “quittin’ time” Sunday.
“People came and we kept filling plates with anything we had. We ran out of dressing but people didn’t care.”
Vicky Silva is quick to point out that she can’t do this every year without the good people of her neighborhood and her friends.
“Lots of people donated time, funds and food so that we could make this meal possible,” Vicky Silva said Monday. “Just when you think the world is full of bad people, someone will come and give me a donation or say a kind thing. It gives me a warm feeling in my heart to be able to do this.”
