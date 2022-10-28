Harker Heights voters have been going to the polls in strong numbers this week, as early voting is underway for the Nov. 8 election.
As of the close of voting Wednesday, the Harker Heights Recreation Center polling site had drawn 2,589 voters.
Daily totals showed that 901 voters cast ballots at the site on Monday, 858 ballots on Tuesday and 830 on Wednesday.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Nov. 4.
Election Day hours on Nov. 8 are also 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Light rain greeted voters in Harker Heights as early voting started on Monday, but most weren’t deterred by the weather.
Lines extending outside the polling place around midday.
When the doors opened in Harker Heights, poll workers said, they welcomed in above-average numbers of voters.
“There has been a line ever since we opened,” Sally Barron said when asked about voter turnout inside the Harker Heights Recreation Center on Miller’s Crossing.
Speaking outside the Heights polling site, Dave and Susan Leonard of Killeen said they thought the rain was appropriate.
“We need a little rain to wash away the stink of some of the political rhetoric around here,” Susan Leonard said.
Other voters mentioned they would be glad when this election was over because of all the mud-slinging witnessed during the days and weeks leading up to Nov. 8.
Darryl Ledbetter of Harker Heights agreed.
“Now, I can mute the commercials while watching the game,” Ledbetter said. He and a friend exited the polling place at the same time and encouraged registered voters to cast their ballots early.
“It doesn’t make sense to wait. If you’re registered, go on and get it done,” Ledbetter said.
According to figures from the Bell County Elections Administration, 4,679 residents cast ballots Monday at the county’s seven early-voting locations.
The 901 ballots cast at the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation polling site Monday was just one shy of the number at the top county location, the Temple ISD Administration building, where 902 ballots were cast Monday.
The Killeen courthouse annex on Priest Drive recorded 652 votes, the Lions Club Park Senior Center had 568, and the city’s other location, the Jackson Professional Learning Center, had 266 ballots cast.
Voters at Lions Club Senior Center on Stan Schlueter Loop hurried inside as it began to rain Monday.
Candidate Stacey Wilson of Harker Heights, who is vying for the Precinct 2 seat on the Bell County Commissioners Court, and candidate Jonathan Hildner of Killeen, the Democratic candidate for House District 54 state representative, were seen outside the polling location answering questions and chatting with voters.
Retired military veteran Robert Scott said he didn’t vote for a long time.
“In fact, I hadn’t voted in the presidential election since 1968,” Scott said. “But, I realized it’s up to us to make a difference.” Scott has been voting in municipal elections for the past three years.
“I’m a veteran and I believe all veterans should vote,” he said.
When asked what issue or candidate stood out as a reason to vote, one Harker Heights man, who preferred not to be identified, said, “because I live in a democracy.”
His partner added to that, saying, “it’s our responsibility ... our God-given right.”
The following locations are open for early voting to all registered county voters:
Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave.
Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Killeen - Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen - Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev R.A. Abercrombie Drive.
Killeen - Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach
Temple - Temple ISD Administration Bldg, 401 Santa Fe Way
