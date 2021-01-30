When Waste Management, Inc. rolls out five new cart trash collection vehicles on March 1 and a new list of guidelines is distributed about how trash will be collected in Harker Heights, a partnership will be developed between residents, the Waste Management collection service and the city’s Brush/Bulky Item Drop Site and Recycling Center.
Keeping the streets clean will begin with the efforts of Waste Management, which will only pick up 64- or 96-gallon cans at the curbside using automated cart trash vehicles.
The property owner’s responsibility will be to transport items that won’t fit in the cans to the drop site/recycling center located on the north side of 1761 FM 2410 between Indian Trail and Warrior’s Path.
The final part of the puzzle is that residents will be adjusting to a brand new way of trash collection in the city. Information is currently being distributed across the city about the new service and a letter from Mayor Spencer Smith.
Public Works Director Mark Hyde, in an interview with the Herald on Tuesday, said, “Just to be clear, the leaves, grass clippings, small pruned tree branches and other items can be placed in bags and will fit into the carts. The items have to fit in the cart, however, with the lid closed. Nothing will be allowed on the curb. In other words, it won’t be picked up by Waste Management.”
According to information from the Waste Management website, the 64-gallon cart holds the equivalent of three trash bags and serves three to four people.
The 96-gallon cart holds seven trash bags and serves five to seven people.
The 96-gallon size carts will be delivered to residents during the weeks of Feb. 15-26. A 64-gallon cart will be provided for persons who don’t prefer the 96-gallon size. Call the City of Harker Heights at 254-953-5649 for more information.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said there has been such a sizeable response on the city’s Facebook page about the changes in trash pickup that he is developing a frequently asked question page about the issues.
Bark said, “What we’ve seen so far are comments about the bagged trash on the curb at the side of the road and questions about am I allowed to use the trash can I already own?
The simple answer to the old trash can question is “no” they cannot,” according to Bark.
“Cans come in all shapes and sizes and are made with weaker plastic. The one-arm vehicle could easily crush garbage cans that are not compatible with the carts that are being provided by Waste Management, Inc. “It’s extremely important that citizens understand the problems this would create,” Bark said.
It will be an inconvenience for some residents, but there is only other option for the items that won’t fit inside the cart and it is that they must be brought to the drop site/recycling center.
The following items will be accepted for recycling: plastic, excessive brush, bulky items, glass, scrap metal, aluminum, paper, cardboard that’s been broken down, tires with or without rims and used cooking oil.
The drop off center will not accept motor oil.
The City of Harker Heights Brush/Bulky Item Drop Site and Recycling is open during the following hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The last loads allowed into the drop center are at 4:40 p.m. on all these days.
Use of the drop site is free of charge for residents of Harker Heights. Persons wanting to use the drop must present a current water bill and driver’s license at the gate.
Residents may contact Waste Management, 1-800-800-5804, to arrange for a roll-off dumpster at an additional charge or may contract with a vendor of the their choice to haul excessive brush or bulky items away.
Some bulky items, such as refrigerators and freezers, may require special treatment prior to being disposed of at the drop site. Visit the City’s website: www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us or call 254-953-5600 concerning who can assist you.
During the Jan. 26 City Council meeting, resident Stacey Wilson asked if there would be additional fees charged if the new trash cart was overflowing and would there be additional fees if carts are not removed from the street at a particular time.
In response, City Manager David Mitchell, said, “Overflow trash will not be collected and will be dealt with by code enforcement, which states that the new carts are to be completely closed. There are provisions in our code also that state how long trash cans be left at the curb.”
