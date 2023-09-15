Though the topic was not on the agenda for Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council meeting, multiple people spoke either on behalf of or against implementation of the city’s marijuana decriminalization ordinance.
The fact that it was not on the agenda was the crux of the comments by supporters.
In an election last November, 64% of voters in Heights voted in favor of Proposition A, which bans police officers from making arrests or issuing citations for misdemeanor pot possession.
The City Council repealed the ordinance last fall less than two weeks after voters approved it at the polls, citing the measure’s conflict with state law.
After Ground Game Texas, a progressive Austin-based organization, led a referendum to reverse the city’s repeal on the May election ballot, it passed by a single vote, 1,635 votes to 1,634 — appearing to reverse the city’s repeal action.
Days before the May election, Harker City Manager David Mitchell said the city attorney informed him and the referendum’s petitioners that an ordinance on the city’s books would not allow the council to adopt the marijuana ordinance, so the outcome of the referendum vote would be moot.
Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor, a Killeen resident, and longtime supporter of decriminalization, spoke about the city’s budget and its allocation of resources.
“Proposition A — decriminalizing marijuana — is the citizens telling you how they want the resources directed,” Minor said at Tuesday’s meeting. “They don’t want you to spend money arresting people for low-level marijuana, going to a crowded jail and tying up our court system.
“The court system is overburdened; our jail is overburdened. And to be filling those with low-level marijuana arrests (and) drug paraphernalia, it’s just not economically viable anymore.”
Julie Oliver, executive director of Ground Game Texas spoke at the meeting and presented the council with the economic impact of not implementing the ordinance and demanding that the council obeys the will of the voters.
Harker Heights resident Brian Burt also spoke in favor of the implementation of the ordinance.
“What I’m saying is, a lot of policing is in areas that there is high crime, and they don’t police other areas; and it’s low-income individuals,” Burt said. “I just don’t want a young person to have their life ruined because they got a small amount of marijuana.”
Burt also said he hopes more cities vote the way Harker Heights residents voted.
“What I really want is more cities in Texas to vote for this,” he said. “Then, the state representatives will see it and will do something to change the Constitution.”
The Texas House of Representatives has overwhelmingly and with bipartisan support passed legislation that aims to do things similar to what Proposition A calls for, but on a state level.
The Texas Senate, however, has not taken up the legislation in its chamber.
Not all were in favor of implementing Proposition A, however, including Harker Heights resident Michael Johnson, who called the proposition a “foolish endeavor.”
“Ground Game Texas is still trying to — basically — overthrow the state constitution; that’s exactly what they’re trying to do,” Johnson said. “They’re trying with their propositions (to) have municipalities and county government overturn the state constitution and its provision saying that political subdivisions of the state can’t enact any ordinance or measure that is contrary to the state constitution or state law.”
Johnson referred to Section 370.003 of the Texas Local Government Code, which states: “The governing body of a municipality, the commissioners court of a county, or a sheriff, municipal police department, municipal attorney, county attorney, district attorney, or criminal district attorney may not adopt a policy under which the entity will not fully enforce laws relating to drugs, including Chapters 481 and 483, Health and Safety Code, and federal law.”
Chapter 481 of the Health and Safety Code states that possession of 4 ounces or less is considered a misdemeanor.
Harker Heights resident Steve Moody took fewer than the allotted three minutes to make his comment.
“We have all been here at this discussion before; we have talked this issue just about to death,” Moody said. “All of you know your role and your decision that needs to be made in this decision that you made months ago on this issue.
“I simply remind you of this: You know the law, follow the law. Each of you know your oath that you swore to obey. Violate your oath of office and live with that shame for the rest of your life. Or keep your oath of office and have the honor of that.”
