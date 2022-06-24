For 2½ years, the tradition of holding an employee recognition ceremony in honor of staff members who work for the City of Harker Heights fell off the calendar due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday afternoon, however, the ceremony was reborn at the Library Activities Center with hopes that city leadership could once again host the two traditional ceremonies per year, as before.

City Manager David Mitchell told the crowd of about 100 in attendance, “This ceremony today will be a little different than the ones we had over two years ago in that we will only distribute years of service pins and announce the names of the employees for the first and second quarters.”

“We will do this again in December and get back on track in the presentation of those who have earned certifications, promotions, and others who will receive years of service pins.”

A PowerPoint presentation ran on a big screen listing promotions, new employees and all those who will be honored for various certifications at the December ceremony.

The committee that chooses the recipients of the Employees of the First and Second Quarters is made up of their peers who also work for the City of Harker Heights.

Mitchell said, “The employees of the quarter receive a plaque, $110, and a day off from work.”

Activity Center and Special Events Manager Adam Trujillo, was named 2022 Employee of the First Quarter.

Members of the selection committee said, “Adam was our choice because he has a keen sense of humor, expects nothing in return when doing good things for others, goes beyond his every day tasks and brings levity to all situations, which boosts morale.”

Rose Ramon, of the Pet Adoption Center, was introduced as 2022 Employee of the Second Quarter.

The selection committee said, “Rose is an incredible asset to her department and the city as a whole. She truly cares and gets to know people on a personal level, makes fellow workers feel appreciated and goes out of her way to make everyone feel welcome. She is dedicated and hard working.”

The years of service pins awarded Tuesday included:

Harker Heights Fire Department

Matthew Truitt - 15 years

Clint Chudej - 10 years

Jordan Clopton - 10 years

Paul Sims - 5 years

Johnny Caraway - 5 years

Charles Brummett, II -

5 years

Justin Elliott - 5 years

IT

Lorissa Byse - 5 years

Planning

Eric Moree - 10 years

Police Department

Jay Leach - 15 years

Christopher Hinckley - 10 years

Dennis McAffee - 5 years

Anthony Keifer - 5 years

Michael O’Hala - 5 years

Sara Brockman - 5 years

Corey Bates - 5 years

Public Works

Zachary Dees - 5 years

Bill Cude - 5 years

Joedi Rivera-Adorno -

10 years

Patrick Wilson - 10 years

Council members in attendance at Tuesday’s recognition ceremony were Mayor Spencer Smith; Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann; Michael Blomquist, Place 2; Sam Halabi, Place 5; and Tony Canterino, Place 3. Lynda Nash, Place 4, had an excused absence.

The council greeted each person being recognized and congratulated them on their accomplishments.

The recognition ceremony concluded with the serving of light snacks provided by the City Hall administration.

