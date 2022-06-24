For 2½ years, the tradition of holding an employee recognition ceremony in honor of staff members who work for the City of Harker Heights fell off the calendar due to COVID-19.
On Tuesday afternoon, however, the ceremony was reborn at the Library Activities Center with hopes that city leadership could once again host the two traditional ceremonies per year, as before.
City Manager David Mitchell told the crowd of about 100 in attendance, “This ceremony today will be a little different than the ones we had over two years ago in that we will only distribute years of service pins and announce the names of the employees for the first and second quarters.”
“We will do this again in December and get back on track in the presentation of those who have earned certifications, promotions, and others who will receive years of service pins.”
A PowerPoint presentation ran on a big screen listing promotions, new employees and all those who will be honored for various certifications at the December ceremony.
The committee that chooses the recipients of the Employees of the First and Second Quarters is made up of their peers who also work for the City of Harker Heights.
Mitchell said, “The employees of the quarter receive a plaque, $110, and a day off from work.”
Activity Center and Special Events Manager Adam Trujillo, was named 2022 Employee of the First Quarter.
Members of the selection committee said, “Adam was our choice because he has a keen sense of humor, expects nothing in return when doing good things for others, goes beyond his every day tasks and brings levity to all situations, which boosts morale.”
Rose Ramon, of the Pet Adoption Center, was introduced as 2022 Employee of the Second Quarter.
The selection committee said, “Rose is an incredible asset to her department and the city as a whole. She truly cares and gets to know people on a personal level, makes fellow workers feel appreciated and goes out of her way to make everyone feel welcome. She is dedicated and hard working.”
The years of service pins awarded Tuesday included:
Harker Heights Fire Department
Matthew Truitt - 15 years
Clint Chudej - 10 years
Jordan Clopton - 10 years
Paul Sims - 5 years
Johnny Caraway - 5 years
Charles Brummett, II -
5 years
Justin Elliott - 5 years
IT
Lorissa Byse - 5 years
Planning
Eric Moree - 10 years
Police Department
Jay Leach - 15 years
Christopher Hinckley - 10 years
Dennis McAffee - 5 years
Anthony Keifer - 5 years
Michael O’Hala - 5 years
Sara Brockman - 5 years
Corey Bates - 5 years
Public Works
Zachary Dees - 5 years
Bill Cude - 5 years
Joedi Rivera-Adorno -
10 years
Patrick Wilson - 10 years
Council members in attendance at Tuesday’s recognition ceremony were Mayor Spencer Smith; Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann; Michael Blomquist, Place 2; Sam Halabi, Place 5; and Tony Canterino, Place 3. Lynda Nash, Place 4, had an excused absence.
The council greeted each person being recognized and congratulated them on their accomplishments.
The recognition ceremony concluded with the serving of light snacks provided by the City Hall administration.
