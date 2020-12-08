KILLEEN — Although he has only been to the annual laying of the wreaths a few times in its 13-year history at the state veterans cemetery, Robert Kitchenmaster, president of the Harker Heights Rotary Club, recalled a moment he said he will never forget.
“The last time I was out here ... I saw this lady that had this Air Force sweatshirt on, so I went over and talked to her,” Kitchenmaster said as somber music played in the background for last week’s event. “... She knew where her son was, and she wanted to lay a wreath there, but somebody had already put a wreath there.
“So, I was talking to her, and I said, ‘Well, come on.’ I said, ‘Grab a wreath, and I’ll go remove the one that’s there and we’ll put it there.’
“So, she’s starting to cry and stuff, and she said ‘So sorry I’m crying,’ or whatever, and I said, ‘That’s OK.’ I said, ‘We’ll cry together.’
“And so we went and found his grave, and I removed the wreath that was there and let her place her wreath there. You know, it was a young son; he had committed suicide. So, I think it is so important for the families to come and to do this.”
Kitchenmaster said that first and foremost, the annual laying of the wreaths is an important event for the families.
Saturday marked the 13th consecutive year that wreaths have been placed at the graves of every veteran and family member buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
“It’s an opportunity for the community to honor all of the service members and family members that are buried here,” Kitchenmaster said.
Kitchenmaster said that each person buried in the cemetery has a unique story.
“Today, I went over and found the young man’s grave,” Kitchenmaster said. “So, I don’t know if his mother will be here today or not; it’s a hard thing to do.”
Harker Heights resident Michael Stegmeyer explained what the laying of the wreaths meant to him.
“It means a lot to me, being a fellow veteran,” Stegmeyer said. “It’s also sad seeing all these folks passing away like this. It just humbles me to be here.”
Stegmeyer said this year was the second time he has helped out with the annual event, which is sponsored by Wreaths for Vets.
“I’m proud to be here and participate in any of these events that I can,” Stegmeyer said. “Especially a lot of the veterans that are single that have no family; I like doing that.”
Stegmeyer said he has laid many wreaths at the graves of veterans and family members he did not know.
He said it is just as emotional as placing one for someone he knows.
“Damn sure is,” Stegmeyer said, pausing. “Chokes me up. Sure does.”
All of the wreaths will remain in place until Jan. 9 when volunteers will remove them and place them back in storage until next year.
The retrieval will begin at 10 a.m.
A park and ride will be offered once again from Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
