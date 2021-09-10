As COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites continued to ramp up across the community, the Killeen Independent School District reported 415 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff Thursday, with 61 of those cases occurring on Harker Heights and Nolanville campuses.
The district total is an increase of 70 cases from Wednesday, when 345 cases were reported on the district’s online COVID dashboard.
All but two of Killeen ISD’s 51 school campuses have at least one active case of COVID-19, according to KISD’s online dashboard last updated Thursday morning.
Among Heights and Nolanville schools, just three of the nine campuses were showing 10 or more cases.
Skipcha Elementary had 13 active cases, down one from a week ago. Eastern Hills had 12 active cases, also down one from last Thursday. Harker Heights High School had 11 cases on Thursday, down from the 20 cases the school was reporting a week ago.
Union Grove Middle School had eight cases, up from a single case last Thursday.
Mountain View Elementary, Nolanville Elementary and Cavazos Elementary each had four cases Thursday. Harker Heights Elementary had three cases and Manor Middle School had two.
There were reportedly 330 students and 85 staff members infected with COVID-19 Thursday, according to the district’s data.
Thursday’s COVID case count equates to about 0.81% of the district’s total population — the district has over 40,000 students and 6,800 employees.
Just under 55 percent of KISD’s active COVID-19 cases are among elementary school students and staff, according to the dashboard.
At the elementary level, 171 students and 56 employees have reported positive COVID-19 cases.
Saegert Elementary had 45 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest of any school in the district. It also had the highest infection rate of any traditional campus, with 4.45%
Killeen High School had 38 active cases as of Thursday, up three cases from a week ago.
Killeen ISD’s COVID cases account for 24.6% of all active COVID cases reported in Bell County. As of Thursday morning, Bell County recorded 1,688 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Bell County Public Health District’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
To see individual campus data, view the district’s online COVID-19 tracker at killeenisd.org/dashboard. The dashboard includes data KISD has collected since school started Aug. 16.
Citywide, Harker Heights has an incidence rate of 370.41 cases per 100,000 residents, far below the county’s average of 465.1 and Killeen’s rate of 507.03.
Belton’s incidence rate is 558.94 and Temple’s rate is 561.27, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
The county operated a testing and vaccination site Thursday at the Summit Soccer Complex on Amy Lane in Harker Heights.
Another “covax site” is scheduled to be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Harker Heights Community Park.
Harker Heights has accounted for 2,017 of the county’s 29,672 confirmed cases since tracking of the virus began last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.