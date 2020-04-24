With Earth Day having occurred on Wednesday, April 22, and Arbor Day occurring on Friday, April 24, and with social distancing still being very much in effect, the City of Harker Heights and the Harker Heights Activities Center held an art contest for each holiday.
Activities Center specialist Adam Trujillo said, “This was an interdepartmental effort to bring activities to our citizens.”
The contest began on April 1, and entries had to be submitted electronically by April 20. Winners were chosen from those sent in by the deadline.
Trujillo said, “We wanted to give people an outlet during this time,” Trujillo said, “(and) we were happy with how many people submitted. ...We had over 20 submissions, and we split it into ... child, teenager, and adult categories for both Earth and Arbor Day.”
The guidelines were simple: Entries had to be reflective of either Earth Day or Arbor Day; incorporate recycled materials for Earth Day entries or a tree for Arbor Day entries; and be creative. Multiple mediums were accepted.
“We got mostly paintings,” Trujillo said. “Some got creative with recycled materials — water bottles, egg cartons, things like that.”
Winners for the Earth Day artwork were Linda Mize (adult) with her entry “Trees,” which incorporated broken recycled glass; Lillian S. (teen), age 13, with her entry “Green Trees,” which used all recycled materials; and Presley S. (child), age 10, with her entry “A bottle of many uses.”
Winners for the Arbor Day artwork were Providence Elyse Brown (adult) with her entry “Tree of Life at Sunset,” a three-dimensional painting that used tissue paper for texture; Lillian S. (teen), age 13, with “Green Trees;” and Isabelle D. (child) age 5, with her entry “Sparkle Tree.”
The winning pieces will be featured in the online summer recreation guide.
Trujillo said the winning entries can be viewed by going to the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr/ and at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/harkerheightspubliclibrary/posts/.
