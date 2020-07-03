The City of Harker Heights was well prepared Monday to post signage at all the entrances to its municipal buildings in response to Bell County Judge David Blackburn’s Directive # 7 concerning the wearing of face coverings, which he issued on June 24 to take effect on June 29.
“Not only had we made large, easy-to-see signs to be posted but we had created a health and safety policy as called on by Judge Blackburn,” said Jerry Bark, director of public relations.
Early on June 29, the Bell County Commissioners Court took action to modify Directive # 7 to eliminate the mandatory mask wearing provision, a penalty provision and instead strongly recommend face coverings.
In response to the directive, the Health and Safety Policy for all City of Harker Heights Municipal Buildings states:
(1) All City employees must wear face coverings where six feet of separation is not feasible, (2) avoid meeting spaces where six feet of social distancing between attendees is not possible, (3) face coverings may include homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas, or a handkerchief, (4) all visitors and volunteers within indoor municipal facilities are strongly recommended to wear coverings while on the premises, (5) face coverings shall be worn properly by City employees-over the nose and mouth, (6) City employees who ride within the same vehicle must wear coverings, (7) all City employees shall wear a face covering when walking or standing within a municipal commons area to include hallways, lobby or counter areas.
Face coverings for employees are not required: (1) when exercising outside or engaging in physical activity outside, (2) while driving alone or with passengers within the same household, (3) when operating outdoor equipment, and (4) while consuming food or drink.
Bark said, “Health officials tell us to continue washing hands and utilizing hand sanitizer, social distancing of six feet, avoid touching of the face and washing reusable cloth masks regularly.”
