Once again, the Harker Heights City Council and staff are facing another year of lost revenue due to inaction by the Legislature concerning the disabled veterans property tax exemption.
The core mission for the city of Harker Heights is to provide outstanding service to all residents, but actions taken by the 81st Texas Legislature in 2009 have critically impacted revenue and hindered the city’s ability to provide basic services.
During the 81st Legislative Session, House Bill 3613 eliminated homestead property taxes for veterans with a 100% disability rating from the Department of Veteran Affairs.
City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald, “This benefit to disabled veterans is very worthy, and the city fully supports it. Areas around major military installations, such as Fort Hood, have a disproportionate number of veterans compared to other areas of the state.”
Mitchell said, “The city’s position is that the state, who granted the exemption, didn’t fully understand this and it is the state’s responsibility to assist cities struggling with the exemption.”
Preparers of municipal budgets began to witness the impact of the exemptions during the 2010 fiscal year. The 82nd Legislative Session in 2011 would go on to extend that exemption to a surviving spouse who was married to a disabled veteran who qualified or would have qualified for this exemption.
Over time, the lack of state assistance has led to significant loss in property tax revenue. Cumulatively, the city has foregone $14,283,822 in ad valorem tax revenue since the 100% disabled veteran relief was passed by the Texas Legislature.
The estimated loss for the coming budget year (Fiscal Year 2021-2022) alone is $2,915,468.
“The exemption for veterans and their spouses is 17.22% higher than the previous tax year levy values and the lost property tax values increased by 12.87%,” said Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark.
The inequity is obvious as communities surrounding Fort Hood such as Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Killeen are impacted at an average 17.61% tax base reduction while the state average impact is 1.2%.
Communities surrounding Fort Hood also bear the cost of 10% of the state’s total disabled veteran exemptions impact but make up just 0.75% of the state’s total population.
A chart, prepared by city staff, shows clearly that as the total appraised value (DVHS/DVHSS) has increased so has the total lost ad valorem tax revenue due to HB 3613.
As a comparison, the total appraised value in FY 2011 was 38,728,041. The total lost ad valorem tax revenue was $262,189. In FY 2021, the total appraised value was $381,532,110. The total lost ad valorem tax revenue was $2.582,972. It is predicted that total appraised value will be $447,226,254 in FY 2022 with a total lost ad valorem tax revenue of $2,915,468.
District 54 State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, was able to include a study within the general appropriations act that directed the state Comptroller’s office to conduct a study to determine the amount of property tax revenue lost by certain taxing units in the 2019 tax year. It was no surprise that the study identified what local elected officials already knew — significant ad valorem tax revenue losses are occurring.
“Our plea has always been to have the state recognize that this exemption is unsustainable for local governments and commit to finding a financial solution that shares the honor of supporting these exemptions across the entire State,” Bark said. “Representative Scott Cosper and now Representative Brad Buckley have always allowed us a seat at the table to work on solutions in resolving this issue.”
“These reductions in taxable values equate to dollars that could help the city ensure that critical infrastructure such as roads, water, sewer, police and fire protection are maintained to a high standard. These items are critical to providing high quality services, especially to disabled veterans who often have sensitive health needs,” Bark said.
“It’s painful for us to be telling citizens that we’ve had to put projects on hold such as hiring first responders, stop purchasing fire department equipment, fixing roads and maintaining what is available now to serve the needs of people,” Mitchell said.
For example, Harker Heights’ current tax rate is 67.70 cents per $100 valuation, but due to so many properties being exempted from the tax rolls, the city essentially operates on 54.72 cents.
The city has modified its tax rate since 2010 when the veterans exemptions began to impact revenues.
Bark said, “I’m often asked what impacts the exemptions are having on the city. The city cannot afford to construct and staff Fire Station 3, which is needed to lower fire and EMS response times. The city has also struggled to add additional public safety staff that are needed as the city continues to grow.
“Another impact of the exemptions is the tax rate itself,” Mitchell said. “While the council has looked at the possibility of lowering the tax rate each budget year, exemption loses have made that difficult given the numerous projects that the city needs to complete to ensure adequate infrastructure.
“Not one facet of service provided by the city has been untouched by the impacts to property tax revenues,” Mitchell said.
House Bill 7, passed in the 84th Legislative Session in 2015, recognized this issue and provided some relief for local government entities disproportionately affected by property tax relief for disabled veterans.
While this bill could have remedied the disproportionate impact for Harker Heights, language in the bill limited its scope to those local governments “adjacent” to a military installation.
In researching this, the city found that by “adjacent” the intent of the Legislature was “contiguous.”
The City of Harker Heights, separated from Fort Hood by approximately 1.5 miles, is disqualified from the assistance provided through House Bill 7. The reimbursement that the eligible entities receive is a small portion of what is lost in the ad valorem tax revenue.
“I believe that some of the detachment stems from the fact that the majority of state elected officials’ territories are not adversely affected by this disabled veteran exemption and they feel no urgency like we do,” Bark said.
A document released by the city lists the percentages of impact based in FY19-20 for the cities of Houston, San Antonio and Dallas as they compared with Harker Heights:
Houston — 0.17%
San Antonio — 1.41%
Dallas — 0.30%
Harker Heights — 16.6%
City of Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark contributed to this story.
