Harker Heights High School student Re’Sandford II received the “Bright Star of Central Texas” Proclamation at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, as presented by Mayor Spencer Smith.
Sanford’s highlights included being named the 2021 District 12-6A Most Valuable Player, 2020 District 12-6A Newcomer of the Year, and being named to the 2021 Dave Campbell’s and Whataburger Super Team for Texas High School Football.
Additionally, Sanford II, holds eight Harker Heights High School records, including most rushing yards in a game, most rushing yards in a season, most rushing touchdowns in a season, most touchdowns total in a game and most touchdowns in a season and most touch downs — total career.
Sanford II, has a 3.8 GPA and is currently ranked 80th out of 630 students at Harker Heights High.
In regular business Tuesday, the council approved calling a general election to be held Saturday, May 7.
Two councilmember positions are up for election this year — Places 1 and 3, currently held by Jennifer McCann and Jackeline Soriano Fountain, respectively.
McCann has filed for reelection to a second three-year term in Place 1.
To date, one candidate, local jeweler Tony Canterino, has filed for the Place 3 seat.
Fountain has served two consecutive terms and is ineligible for reelection to the seat.
The filing period ends Feb. 18.
The City Council also approved the authorization of a joint election agreement and contract for election services with the elections officer of Bell County for a general election to be held May 7.
The council also approved continued participation with the ATMOS Cities Steering Committee and authorizing the payment of five cents per capita to the committee to fund regulatory and related activities related to ATMOS Energy Corp.
In other action, the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce “Harker Heights Food, Wine and Brew Festival has been scheduled at the 2410 Community Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, with approval by the council for alcohol services.
In addition, a request was approved for alcohol services for the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce “Harker Heights Brew and Brats 5K Mug Run,” scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15 at the 2410 Community Park.
Also, Mayor Smith proclaimed the Mayor’s Monarch Pledge. In 2021, Smith first signed the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors’ Monarch Pledge and officially committed to taking meaningful action to protect the monarch butterfly.
In other action, the city attorney reviewed Chapter 125 of the Harker Heights Code of Ordinances: Establishments Not Licensed by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) and made a determination that changes are necessary in order to provide for clarification and for compliance with TABC’s regulatory authority.
As proposed, the ordinance amendment would clarify the requirements for the required site security plan.
This provides for uniform submissions and formalizes what is expected to be included in the security plan.
