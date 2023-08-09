Teachers with the Killeen ISD returned to campus Tuesday, and the crowd at Harker Heights High School was ready to go after a welcome-back breakfast buffet from local business owners.
Teachers will spend the next two weeks preparing for classes and completing some job development training.
“Welcome back and many thanks for your enthusiasm this morning,” Principal George Soldevila said to teachers and other staff as he greeted everybody with a warm smile and a handshake. “It’s great to see so many familiar faces.”
The breakfast, courtesy of Shine Team Realtors, First Community Mortgage, Allstate Insurance and others is somewhat of a ritual. These and other sponsors have supported the staff and teachers at HHHS for the past 11 years by treating them to breakfast.
Many people met for the first time and some greeted each other and rekindled friendships from last year.
“We’ve been hosting this breakfast for 11 years,” said Cyd West from First Community Mortgage. “Some of our partners this year include Chick-Fil-A, Taco Bell, Dairy Queen, Raising Canes, Sam’s, Starbucks, Freddy’s, Heights Lumber and Supply and Cyber Nerd Texas.”
The buffet included breakfast sandwiches, fresh fruits, yoghurt and grains, fresh coffee, tea and juices. Some of the sponsors also provided items for a “goody bag” for each teacher. Inside were several items helpful for a teacher’s first weeks on campus.
“We are so grateful to these local businesses for supporting our campus, our teachers and our students,” Soldevila said. “They do this continually, throughout the year.”
As the room began to fill, everyone found a seat and talked about plans for the coming year.
Several para-professionals sat together with special education teacher Billy Johnson. A 32-year veteran with KISD, Johnson said, “These folks are the cement of our department. We could not do what we do without them.”
Across the room, Kim Shultz, Student Enrollment Registrar, enjoyed the meal and camaraderie with others.
“We are so appreciative of Team Shine and the others,” Shultz said. “It’s great to know they value the teachers and staff and support us all year long.”
Jordana Hughes, a new counselor with KISD, sat with others from her team and shared thoughts about her first year .
“Everyone has been so kind and helpful,” Hughes said. “I look forward to new challenges and successes.”
Hughes is no stranger to counseling. She comes from New York, where she was employed as a counselor. She and her husband moved to the area last summer when he was stationed at Fort Cavazos.
“There is so much going on here,” Hughes said. “Last week I was here for something else and I heard the band rehearsing in one room and the choir singing somewhere else. Outside, the cheer and flag teams were practicing. I believe there will always be something going on at Harker Heights High School.”
Tuesday began two weeks of professional development, ranging from classroom management to curriculum, safety procedures and job-a-like sessions specific to grade levels and academic subject areas, according to the district’s website.
