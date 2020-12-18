All challenges aside, the Harker Heights Knights found plenty to celebrate as the semester and 2020 nears an end.
The last period of the day last Wednesday, available students and staff members cheered on fall athletes, spirit leaders and marching band in a celebratory pep rally on the school’s practice field.
Tennis, cross country, volleyball and football team members ran between members of the Crimson Belles dance team as the band played, cheerleaders and mask-wearing fans cheered.
Several coaches pointed out the school’s numerous accomplishments in athletics and fine arts.
The volleyball team its first-ever district championship, coach Alina Wilder earned the coach of the year honor and junior Kayla Williams was most valuable player in the district.
The Red Brigade Band finished in third place in area marching contest, its highest ever, making them the first alternate for the state marching championship.
The football team finished in a three-way tie for runner-up in District 12-6A, earning a spot in the playoffs for the second year in a row.
The Crimson Belles, cheerleaders and marching band performed for the crowd, and the rally ended with the school song.
The Knights faced the second-ranked Duncanville Panthers at Duncanville Stadium on Dec. 10, losing 60-14. The Knights finished the season with a record of 7-4.
