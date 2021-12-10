In a workshop discussion Tuesday, the Harker Heights City Council heard a presentation about a possible cooperative agreement for police services with the city of Temple.
Phil Gadd, chief of police-Harker Heights, and Shawn Reynolds, chief of police-Temple, made the presentation.
No action was taken on the item but it will be brought back to the Council for further consideration.
The Central Texas Uniform Reporting Information Operating Network (Centurion) Interagency provides all members with a record management system (RMS), associated services and records data that can be shared with partner agencies in an effort to more efficiently obtain, assess and utilize criminal information.
If the council enters into the agreement, it is done so pursuant to Texas Government Code 791, the Texas Interlocal Cooperation Act, for continuance of governmental functions and services, more specifically to further the efficiency of providing police protection and detention services, protecting the public health and welfare, providing records center services and administration services and further providing other governmental functions in which the contracting parties are mutually interested.
For many years, law enforcement agencies have operated off disparate or smaller system designs for their records management systems. Multiple systems can also put a strain on call takers, dispatchers, records, and communications staffing.
The City of Temple is seeking to collaborate, establish and be the Host Agency of Centurion as a shared records management system with partner law enforcements in the Bell County region. Centurion would provide a higher level of customer service to communities, improve officer safety, improve case clearance rates and allow the integration of available technology.
Member agencies would purchase user licenses, pay annual maintenance and host fees to the City of Temple for their respective staff. The City of Temple would manage the system and be the contracting agent with NicheRMS, the records management system vendor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.