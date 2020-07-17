The city of Harker Heights will conduct its first virtual town hall meeting, beginning next week.
This virtual meeting is to solicit civic engagement on the Heavy Vehicle and Parking on the Grass ordinance.
There is an opportunity for citizens to post questions after listening to the presentation. City staff will read those statements and develop a frequently asked question document.
The Virtual Town Hall presentation will be posted on the city’s Facebook and city website beginning Monday. The last day to comment will be Aug. 10. After the public review and comments are closed the item will be placed on the Aug. 18 City Council Workshop agenda.
The city previously hosted a town hall meeting at the Harker Heights Activities Center.
The purpose of the forum was to develop a plan of action for addressing concerns on commercial parking in residential zones and parking on residential lawns.
“Our original timeline included a followup public forum in March, but as we know all administrative functions and procedures have changed with the COVID pandemic.” said Jerry Bark, interim Assistant City Manager. “The purpose of this virtual meeting is to explain staffs recommended changes and suggestions to the parking regulations.”
“As with any public comment process, participation in the Virtual Meeting is voluntary.
“City staff will consider input from this forum along with all other channels for participation,” Bark said.
“However our residents choose to participate, we thank them for helping us build a better community.”
