The city of Harker Heights will dedicate a new community clock Monday in front of City Hall.
The event will take place at 9 a.m. along the drive that leads to City Hall from Millers Crossing.
The city’s newest landmark is the result of a service project by the 2021 Vision XXI leadership group.
At a City Council workshop in August, Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark briefed the council on the project, saying, “The requested location of the clock is within our municipal complex at City Hall. We currently don’t have a town square or city center, but we have adopted the area adjacent to City Hall for our Christmas tree lighting, Veterans Day and Memorial Day events, the Farmer’s Market and the Recreation Center.
Bark described the clock as a two-sided decorative antique made of aluminum cast iron. It will have dusk-to-dawn dial face lighting plus automatic adjustment for Daylight Saving Time and resets automatically from any power disruption, he said.
The Vision XXI class sent the city the anchoring and electrical details and provided an electrical contractor to partner with on this project.
The Vision XXI Leadership Class donated all the funds for the project.
Bark said that since the clock is on land owned by the city, the city will take care of maintenance and self-maintaining technology. The city’s Parks and Recreation staff will be used for routine landscaping”
The Vision XXI leadership program, sponsored by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, began in 2013 and a class project has been part of the curriculum each year.
