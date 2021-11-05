The City of Harker Heights and the Harker Heights Veterans Council invite the public for a live Facebook stream of the city’s Veterans Ceremony 2021 at 6 p.m. Nov. 10. The ceremony will be live streaming on the Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Facebook at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr.
This event is co-sponsored by the City of Harker Heights and the Harker Heights Veterans Council, which consists of organization representatives from American Legion Post 573, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Military Officers Association of America, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 29, Area Veterans Advisory Committee, Veterans Advisor, Department of Texas Korean War Veterans Association, Korean War and Korea Service Veterans 222, TREA Centex Chapter 88, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3892, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1000, 40/8 Bell County, Womens Army Corps Veterans Association Chapterr 94, Knights of Columbus Assembly 2370, Bring Everyone in the Zone, Inc., Military Veterans Peer Network, Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery & Wreath Riders, Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans, Killeen Heights Vet Center, and Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce; as well as local government and military officials.
“It is an honor to pay tribute to all our veterans in the area,” stated Nichole Broemer, Recreation Center & Senior Programs manager.
