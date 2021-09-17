The City of Harker Heights invites Harker Heights residents to host a garage sale at their homes during the Harker Heights Community Garage Sale.
The event will be held on Oct. 2, and sales may be open anytime between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Residents can register for free to have their garage sale address and sale timelisted on the Garage Sale City Map.
Registration and additional information can be found at https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents. Map registrationends on Sept. 20. The Garage Sale City Map will be available on the city website the week of Sept. 27.
The city recommends precautionary measures for participants in the Community Garage Sale. Face coverings and social distancing of at least 6 feet from others are recommended.
Have hand sanitizer available, limit hand-to-hand contact when possible, and spread out items for sale rather than placing them in boxes or in piles.
For more information, please call 254-953-5493.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.