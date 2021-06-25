After a year in which the Harker Heights Food, Wine and Brew Fest did not take place because of coronavirus-related concerns, the festival is returning this fall with a new format.
“The Harker Heights Chamber & Visitors Center is proud to partner with our Harker Heights Food, Wine & Brew Fest Committee to host the HHFWBF Honoring Our Local Heroes,” the city announced in a news release earlier this week.
The event will take place Sept. 11 at the Harker Heights Community Park. Admission will be free to all attendees.
The Food, Wine & Brew Fest will be different than past years. As this year the second Saturday in September falls on the National Day of Service and Remembrance, the event will honor those men and women who lost their lives in the attacks of September 11, 2001, as well as local heroes and frontline workers who sacrificed so much during the COVID pandemic.
“Our event will not only bring the community together again, but it will allow us to celebrate our freedom and honor those who provide it: Active and retired military,” Chamber President and CEO Gina Pence said in the release.
Following is a tentative program for the Food, Wine and Brew Fest — Honoring Our Local Heroes.
Vendors, Local Wineries & Breweries, 1 -7 p.m.
Ceremony Honoring Our Local Heroes
Scholarship Presentation
Tribute of Remembrance
9/11 Moment of Silence
For additional information on HHFWBF Honoring Our Local Heroes, go to www.hhfoodandwine.com.
