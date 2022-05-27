The City of Harker Heights and Veterans Council Memorial Ceremony and Remembrance Walk is set for 9 a.m., Saturday at Carl Levin Park.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Harker Heights Recreation Center.
“The ceremony will begin at the Carl Levin Park Amphitheater and will feature the traditional wreath laying to honor those who gave their lives,” said Nichole Broemer, recreation center and senior programs manager.
The Remembrance Walk will follow immediately around the park.
Broemer said, “We’re proud to offer an event where residents honor the many service members in our area; past, present and future.”
For more information, visit the City of Harker Heights website at www.harkerheights.gov/parks or call 254-953-5683 and follow the ceremony on Facebook@HarkerHeightsPR.
Other area events
The Area Veterans Advisory Committee and area veteran organizations will hold a Memorial Day ceremony and wreath laying at 10 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. The cemetery is located at 11463 State Highway 195.
The guest speaker will be Col. Ian Palmer, commander, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
Also on Monday at the veterans cemetery, from 3 to 4 p.m., local youth group MECATX will conduct the annual “Memorial Day Ceremony of Cascading Taps and Grave Side Standby.”
The group will be playing taps for deceased veterans.
“If anyone would like a veteran honored with a graveside TAPS, after the musical introduction. Please get a printed grave map from info center and give to our lead musician,” according to the group.
The city of Kempner is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at its park Monday. The public is invited to attend the ceremony at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park, 12641 E. U.S. Highway 190 in Kempner.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Monday.
The public is invited to attend all of the events.
