Waste Management and the city of Harker Heights officials said Thursday that trash pick up will resume in the city Monday (Feb. 22) and will be collected using the familiar back-loading trucks.
Because of bad weather and dangerous road conditions, trash pickup in the city has not run since last Wednesday, Feb. 10, officials confirmed.
The planned delivery of 10,500 96-gallon poly carts to residents and the unveiling of the new automated pick up service by Waste Management. Inc. and the city of Harker Heights did not happen as scheduled due to impassable streets and record breaking single-digit temperatures caused by several rounds of ice and snow storms that moved through Central Texas.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark told the Herald Wednesday that once the pick up schedule for the coming days is finalized, the information will be available on the City’s website and Facebook page.
As of Thursday, none of the new poly carts had been delivered to residents and are not expected to go out until next week. Originally, they were supposed to be delivered between Feb. 15 and 26.
Bark told the Herald that once final decisions are made about the coming days, there will be a pick up schedule available on the City’s website and Facebook page.
Paul Daughereau, public sector solutions manager for Central Texas-Waste Management of Texas, Inc., told the Herald by phone Wednesday. “It’s not that we didn’t try early on when the weather began changing. We attempted a test drive of one of our new trucks and there was already too much ice and snow on the ground to provide any traction for our vehicle. As we all know, the weather just got worse.
“March 1 was our target date to begin the new service. This weather has created chaos and changed schedules for everyone,” he said.
“We were putting in a great deal of time and energy to inform residents that the familiar collection trucks operated by a driver and two workers were going away and are being replaced with the one-armed side loaded garbage trucks,” said Director of Public Works Mark Hyde.
“They will eventually be replaced but not right now!”
City and Waste Management officials say the priority has shifted to one goal, and that’s getting trash off the street that has been there since the 10th of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.