A volunteer appreciation reception that had been planned for March 9, sponsored by the City of Harker Heights, was canceled due to the possibility of bad weather.
The decision was made Tuesday to cancel the reception due to the possibility of rain and storms in the area during the early evening Thursday.
Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark, in an email issued Tuesday afternoon, said, “The Volunteer Appreciation Picnic set for Thursday has been pushed back until Thursday, April 13.”
The Thursday event was to begin at 5:45. p.m. and was to feature a dinner and social time from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by an award ceremony from 7:15 to 8 p.m. at Carl Levin Park, which is a venue change for the annual event usually held at the Activities Center.
In an email to staff issued Tuesday afternoon, Bark said, “We’ve been following the weather for Thursday’s Volunteer Picnic. Unfortunately, it’s not looking promising for us. Due to the large number of people we are needing to contact along with letting the caterer know, we will postpone the event to April 13. If indeed, it rains on our alternate day, we will move it indoors to the Recreation Center. We’re not going to use that, however, we will all be thinking positive thoughts and the weather will be gorgeous on April 13.”
An updated flyer was distributed to the Event Planning Team.
“The schedule of events on April 13 will remain the same with the ceremony starting at 7:15 p.m.,” Bark said.
According to the website from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday indicated a stationary front across Central Texas would be bringing gray, damp and humid conditions across the region with the most likely rainfall amounts through Thursday ranging from a half inch to an inch over North Texas to a quarter to three-quarters inch over the Harker Heights/Killeen area.
The forecast called for a 70 percent chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm and wind gusts as high as 25 mph on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.