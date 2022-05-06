The City of Harker Heights held its annual Volunteer Appreciation event April 20 with the theme for the night “Volunteers are Magical.”
For the first time, the festivities were moved outdoors at the Carl Levin Park Amphitheater to take advantage of the beautiful spring weather.
Attendees were treated to dinner from local food trucks: Yum Yums and Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue.
They also participated in games and activities provided by the Parks & Recreation Department and the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark opened the ceremony by welcoming guests on behalf of the city, and the festivities were emceed by Parks & Rec Director Jeff Achee. City officials and department heads then took the opportunity to honor volunteers for their various contributions to their community.
Mayor Spencer H. Smith ended the night with some thoughts on volunteerism and a word of thanks for those that make our community a wonderful place to live.
The Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center awarded Susan Mooney, Finni Dirr, Judy Killgo, Rebecca Killgo, Marie Pollard, Marta Hiraldo-Sosa, Ray Walker, Laura Liggitt and Isabella Herr a Certificate of Appreciation for Volunteer Service.
Susan Mooney, Judy Killgo, Rebecca Killgo, Barbara Kane, Paula Lee, Marilyn Santiago and Jesse Brame were honored with a Certificate of Appreciation for Amazing Fosters.
The Harker Heights Fire Department awarded Mary Ho, Janice Tooke, Gary Tooke, Kristin Kragl, Natalie Austin, Stacey Phillips, Lety Ford, Herald Correspondent Bob Massey, and Ursula Pirtle a Certificate of Appreciation for their commitment to the community and many years of dedication.
The Parks and Recreation Department honored Nicole Douglas with the “Parks and Recreation Volunteer of the Year” award, Earl Wilson with the “Excellence in Youth Sports Coaching” award, Janet Yznaga with the Senior Recreation “Shining Star Award,” and Leticia Fuentes with the Senior Recreation “Bright Star Award.”
The Planning and Development Department recognized Noel Webster, Lana “Kay” Carey, and Adam as outgoing members of the Planning and Zoning Commission and Edward Paul Loughran III as an outgoing member of the Board of Adjustments.
The Courts Department and Municipal Court Judge Billy Ray Hall, Jr. honored members of the Harker Heights Teen Court. The Judge Potvin Award went to Jiliana Burgess, Jonathan Helsham received the Judge Kosta Award, and Xiomara Navarro was given the Judge Hall Award.
Other teen court volunteers recognized were Calla Hoffman, Destiny Jackson, Miguel Mendoza, Abigail Murti, Charles Pickens, Jasmine Rodriguez, Jay Rodriguez, Arrayah Sanchez and Ae’vah White.
The Police Department recognized Cheryl Chaney for 25 years of service and Jimmie McCormack, Jerry Spradlin, Dwight Bonds, Kenny Cook, and Marty Portmann with the Thin Blue Line Award.
The Stewart C. Meyer Public Library recognized Carl Sadler as the Library Volunteer of the Year and Richard Sporluck as the Library Teen Volunteer of the Year.
