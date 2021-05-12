Despite rainy weather in the afternoon, more than 350 voters turned out on Election Day to cast ballots in the Harker Heights municipal election — bringing the total number of votes cast to 1,391, including early voting.
After the polls closed Saturday, unofficial totals showed that incumbent Michael Blomquist had defeated challenger Howard “Scot” Arey for the Place 2 seat. In the Place 5 race, Sam Halabi and Stacy Wilson were headed to a runoff after neither of the top two vote-getters received more than 50 percent of the vote, as required by the city charter.
According to the city totals, Blomquist received 863 votes to 497 for Arey in the Place 2 race, a margin of 63% to 37%.
In Place 5, Halabi received 502 votes, or 34% and Wilson got 474 votes, or 32%. Two other candidates finished out of the runoff. Jeffrey K. Harris garnered 360 votes, or 24%, and Vitalis Dubininkas received 48 votes, or 4%.
The votes will be canvassed at the May 11 city council meeting, at which time Blomquist will take the oath of office for his second three-year term.
Also at the May 11 meeting, the council will set the date for the runoff election between Halabi and Wilson, as well as set the early-voting dates for the runoff.
After the results were announced Saturday evening, Blomquist emailed a statement to the Herald:
“I am humbled and honored to be re-elected by my fellow citizens to be your Councilman.
“The people have clearly spoken and made it known by their votes that they choose my vision and plan for continued smart growth in Harker Heights. We love our City and my promise to you is that I will do my part on the Council in making Harker Heights even better for all citizens: active duty, non-military, retirees and disabled Veterans alike.
“I will keep Harker Heights the City that we love, cherish and call home.
“I wish to especially thank my treasurer, Lynne Boehm, and all my family, friends, neighbors, and fellow citizens that supported and put their trust in me with their votes.”
The Herald attempted to reach Arey by phone for a statement, but he did not respond.
Halabi spoke with the Herald by phone Saturday evening and stated, “I want to thank each and every person that voted for me.” In response to a question about plans for the next phase of his campaign, he said, “This first election was stressful and I’m just ready to chill out for a while. We’ll announce our plans in the coming days.”
The Herald also spoke with Wilson by phone after the results were posted. She said, “I attribute my success to participation in the Front Yard Forums and that they afforded me and the other candidates an opportunity to meet the citizens one-on-one and make real connections.
Concerning the runoff, she said, “I will continue just as I started and the days before the runoff will give me a chance to contact more citizens. I really want them to know how important they are to me and this community.”
The forums mentioned by Wilson were a new twist to campaign strategy for public office in Harker Heights. Volunteers hosted four forums and all the candidates facing the municipal election were invited but not all attended because of personal or political reasons.
