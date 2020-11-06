Harker Heights voters elected Mayor Spencer Smith to a second term Tuesday, and two candidates for the Place 4 City Council seat advanced to a runoff election.
Smith, who has served as the city’s mayor since May 2017, won 73.4% of the vote in defeating Vitalis Dubininkas, receiving 8,006 votes to Dukininkas’ 2,901 votes, or 26.6%.
In the city council race, Lynda Nash and Terry Delano were the top two vote-getters in a three-way race, receiving 4,698 and 3,633 votes respectively, representing 42.3% and 32.7% of the votes cast. Jeffrey K. Harris finished third with 2,778 votes, or 25.01% of the votes cast.
Since neither Nash nor Delano more than 50% of the votes cast, they will face each other in a runoff to determine the winner.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said Wednesday that the council would canvass the votes at Tuesday’s meeting and set a date for the Place 4 runoff.
The Place 4 seat is being vacated by Councilman John Reider, who has served two consecutive three-year terms — the maximum under the city charter.
Smith expressed appreciation for the voters’ show of support in his reelection.
“I appreciate the confidence that the majority of Harker Heights voters have placed in me to serve a second term,” Smith said. “There are a lot of things that I would still like to see come to fruition in the future. I will continue to enjoy working with the council, the city staff and especially our city manager, David Mitchell.”
“It’s a team effort and not just me. I enjoy working with the citizens,” Smith said. “Recently, I shared an event with a Girl Scout Troop and have repeatedly spent time in activities with the youth in the city and college students, as well.
We have such a diverse population who are from different parts of the world. I enjoy meeting them and learning more about their culture. Being a part of a military committee makes us different than lots of other places in the State of Texas.”
Nash and Delano offered their thoughts of entering into a runoff, most likely next month.
“I attribute coming out on top to hard work and will continue that same approach in the runoff,” Nash said. “I spent my time talking with people about things that matter and being at the polls for the entire three weeks of early voting.
“The support from my family and friends in Killeen and Harker Heights was enormous,” she said. “The words of encouragement meant a great deal to me mentally, spiritually and physically. People who volunteered to help me were awesome.
“Concerning the runoff with Terry Delano, I would run my campaign the same way I did the first time. I would, however, increase walking the neighborhoods and talking with the people.”
Delano said, “We will regroup and find out when the official runoff election has been set by the City of Harker Heights. Once we learn the timing of the election, then we can begin to make specific plans and strategies.”
“I am honored to be a part of this run-off with Lynda. I also am appreciative of how the voters narrowed this down, allowing me to be a contender. We’re looking forward to running a good, clean campaign.”
