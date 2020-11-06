The Harker Heights Police Department (HHPD) continues to be recognized and appreciated for sponsoring programs that reach out to people who need help.
The latest program, “Take Me Home,” was introduced to the City Council at its Oct. 6 meeting and is sponsored through the department’s Healthy Homes program that also just launched the Mask and Sanitizer Kit (M.A.S.K.) to promote safety measures against the spread of COVID-19 in the city.
Angel Carroll, Healthy Homes coordinator and Crime Victim Advocate for the HHPD and Destinee Barton, Healthy Homes specialist and also a Crime Victim Advocate for the HHPD, manage “Take Me Home.” It is a free service available to any resident in Harker Heights and is supervised by HHPD Chief of Police Phil Gadd.
In an interview with the Herald, Gadd said, “The value of this program will be measured by the dedication of its two coordinators, Angel and Destinee.”
“Take Me Home” allows for the identification and safe return of citizens who are unable to adequately communicate basic information such as their name and address when asked by law enforcement officers in the field and HHPD telecommunicators.
Carroll said, “The people we’re called out to help often have cognitive issues and sometimes might be roving about on the streets of our city.
“Right now, we are reaching out to families that we’ve helped in the past and are just beginning the promotion phase of letting people of all ages know about this program,” Carroll said. “We want to get people through our front doors and get them enrolled in the program. Our main goal is to prevent individuals being separated from their families for a long period of time.”
Getting people involved will include recording their height, weight, and other identifying information plus emergency contact information. A digital photo will be taken at the time of the enrollment.
The information will be entered into a database that can be quickly accessible by police officers and telecommunicators while on patrol or at police headquarters.
During the enrollment process, a bracelet will be issued that will include an HHPD TMHP (Harker Heights Police Department Take Me Home Program) number and the HHPD phone number. The assigned HHPD TMHP number will be unique to each individual who has completed the application process.
When officers locate someone who is unable to speak or properly identify him or herself, they can search the database by the person’s description and the number on their bracelet. A person can be quickly and safely returned to their homes and families.
If an individual goes missing and the incident is reported, HHPD personnel can also quickly locate the information in the database that includes a photo and description of the person.
Barton said, “Even though we’ve made contact with some who have cognitive disabilities, we don’t know all of them. We want people to know this program has been implemented in our city. The program is for persons of any age along with caregivers, and/or guardians of individuals who have autism, Alzheimer’s, dementia, Down syndrome and others.”
For more information about “Take Me Home” call 254-953-5429 or check the city’s website atci.harker-heights.tx.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.