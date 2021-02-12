Out of six grant applications brought before the City Council Tuesday by the Harker Heights Police Department, two of them, if approved, would provide $28,4520 to fund improvements and additional services for the Healthy Homes Program.
The funds would be used for travel and training for the program coordinator and volunteers, additional office features, supplies, emergency transportation, clothing and food, professional mental health services, or housing costs for crime victims.
The Healthy Homes Program responded to 400 referrals last year from clients who are receiving assistance through the Youth Services Division within Healthy Homes.
The grants are being offered through General Victims Assistance Direct Services and the Juvenile Justice and Truancy Prevention programs.
The council also unanimously voted to approve the following:
Participation in the Homeland Security Grant program for funding of $40,239 towards the purchase of tactical medical kits for the SWAT team and mass casualty first aid kits.
Applying for a State grant of $23,774.96 through the Central Texas Council of Governments to fund eight new Harris XL-185P police handheld radios that are compliant with federal and state regulations.
HHPD will also apply for $16,650 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice AssistantGrant program to fund the purchase of 40 vehicle trauma first aid kits and 15 individual trauma first aid kits.
Participation in the State Homeland Security Grant program, which could provide $61,210 for the purchase of multiple Digital License Plate Reader systems that, will be deployed in a mobile mode within the City of Harker Heights.
HHPD Chief of Police Phil Gadd reminded the council that applying for grant money is a very competitive process. “Just because you apply doesn’t mean you’ll get the funds but moving forward quickly like we’re doing increases the chances,” Gadd said.
In other business, the Council took follow-up action after hearing a presentation by Nancy Edmondson of Transportation Consulting at a Feb. 2 workshop concerning a study to determine the most efficient organizational structure for the provision of transit service in the Hill Country Transit District, often referred to as HCTD or The Hop. Edmonson presented four options for consideration by counties and cities.
Even though some of the council members were hesitant, they were committed to make a choice as part of Edmonson’s study contract.
The council on Tuesday voted to support Option 2.
The structure of Option Two consists of one urban transit district and one rural transit district.
Two independent boards, one for each transit district, would provide the governance.
Advantages of Option Two include:
(1) urban and rural service would be more responsive to changing needs
(2) the increase of local control and
(3) it is potentially more cost-efficient, based on data from the study’s peer review.
The disadvantages of Option Two are:
(1) regional connections could be more difficult to coordinate and develop,
(2) it limits opportunities for shared overhead costs, either between agencies or with cities and
(3) splitting into two entities would invite transition costs.
Also Tuesday, the Council ordered a municipal election to be held May 1 for the purpose of electing councilmembers for Place 2 and Place 5 for full three-year terms.
The council also approved the signing of a contract with the Killeen Independent School District and Central Texas College to conduct a Joint Election for the May 1 Harker Heights General Election with the KISD Trustee Election and Central Texas CollegeTrustee Election.
In other action, the Council:
Denied a request by Dennis Magill for plat approval of 3.731 acres of vacant land along Stillhouse Lake Road.
Approved a facility rental by Ridge Jordan at the Carl Levin Park Pavilion.
Approved a facility rental by the Harker Heights Activities Center at Purser Family Park.
Received reports on fiscal year 2020-21 first quarter investments and the unaudited financial statements for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.