On Dec. 15 at the Killeen Police Department Headquarters, the Harker Heights Police Department’s Command Staff, several sworn officers and support staff joined the Killeen Police Department in swearing in 11-year-old Devarjaye Daniel as an honorary police officer.
Also taking part in the ceremony were the Belton Police Department, Copperas Cove Police Department, Temple Police Department, and Fort Hood CID.
Devarjaye was diagnosed with metastatic anaplastic ependymoma brain and spine cancer at age 8. It is Devarjaye’s dream to become a police officer, and Harker Heights Police Chief Betiale Hawkins II, along with the staff from Harker Heights Department, was excited to be part of helping to fulfill Devarjaye’s dream of becoming a police officer.
Hawkins presented Devarjaye with a glass shadow box that contain his honorary police badge and several police patches, as well as a copy of his swearing in certificate.
The Killeen Police Department hosted the ceremony at KPD headquarters.
According to a press release from KPD Public Officer Ofelia Miramontez, Devarjaye’s mission has been to be sworn in as a police officer by as many law enforcement agencies as possible.
He and his family, who live in Houston, traveled to Killeen for the special ceremony.
Miramontez told the Herald, “We are excited to help him fulfill his dream.”
