On Dec. 15 at the Killeen Police Department Headquarters, the Harker Heights Police Department’s Command Staff, several sworn officers and support staff joined the Killeen Police Department in swearing in 11-year-old Devarjaye Daniel as an honorary police officer.

Also taking part in the ceremony were the Belton Police Department, Copperas Cove Police Department, Temple Police Department, and Fort Hood CID.

