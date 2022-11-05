Sir Isaac Newton would have been proud of home-schooled students in Jane Doxsey’s “Laws of Motion” classes last week. They studied Newton’s laws of force, motion, friction, gravity and others during the one-hour hands-on class, hosted by Educational Outfitters in Harker Heights.
Doxsey is a retired teacher with a heart for kids who want to learn. Her classroom is a corner of the retail store and her lessons are always exciting.
“I love science,” Lorelei Bowles said as she helped her sister Mariella and mom Kimberly put together a car, powered by the air from a balloon in last weeks classroom.
Usually, the experiments can be completed within the 45-minute time frame, but several students took their projects home to finish and compare results at a later date.
“They love doing this,” said Brittany Hildner of Harker Heights. Hildner brought son Owen and daughter Jadore to class and worked with them to discover Newton’s Laws for themselves.
“You are the scientists,” Doxsey said to the children who sat in rapt attention at her feet. “Your imagination will help you decide what your project will look like.”
Supplies for the experiment included straws, a balloon, toothpicks, bottle caps and a car chassis made from a modified water bottle.
“Basically, we are making these from trash,” said Doxsey.
With basic skills the kids each made a simple model and some took theirs for a test-drive. No matter the result, everyone who attended enjoyed the process and will be back next time.
Doxsey’s classes have become so popular that they are booked immediately following the website posting. Owners of the educational supply store have said they plan to add classes after the first of the year.
