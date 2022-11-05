Sir Isaac Newton would have been proud of home-schooled students in Jane Doxsey’s “Laws of Motion” classes last week. They studied Newton’s laws of force, motion, friction, gravity and others during the one-hour hands-on class, hosted by Educational Outfitters in Harker Heights.

Doxsey is a retired teacher with a heart for kids who want to learn. Her classroom is a corner of the retail store and her lessons are always exciting.

