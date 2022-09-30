An enthusiastic crowd filled the Harker Heights High School Stadium on Monday for the annual City of Harker Heights and HHHS Community Homecoming Rally.
The rallying cry of people in the stands added to several hundred student participants from at least 10 athletic teams and performing groups had fallen silent for a couple of years due to COVID until last year when campus officials received the “all clear” from district leaders to launch the rally again.
The Monday evening rally was the second one held since the COVID hiatus, according to Principal Dr. George Soldevila.
Soldevila told the Herald, “We’ve not had many chances to have this rally without the COVID cloud over us. Any opportunity we get to bring the community together and let the parents see their kids in this setting and all together.”
The Red Brigade Band, directed by David Norris, began the festivities by marching on to the field to the tune of the school fight song.
Following a moment of silence, the Junior ROTC Color Guard presented the colors led by Cadet Sgt. 1st Class Adrian Valdez, their commander and American Flag bearer, Cadet Cpl. Arianna Garza, the Texas Flag bearer, Cadet Sgt. Fernando Pena-Torres, right guard and Cadet Staff Sgt. Niyella Bay, left guard.
The HHHS JROTC program directors are Maj. Eric Weeks, 1st Sgt. Joe Flores and 1st Sgt. Floyd Baldon Jr.
Elena Bryan, a member of the HHHS Master Singers and Pitch Black choirs, performed the national anthem.
The cheerleaders, coached by Veronica Martinez, Crimson Belles Dance Team and Rosettes, coached by Amy Drodz, then made two spirit lines for the athletes to run through.
In order of appearance were the football team (coach-Jerry Edwards), volleyball team (coach-Alina Wilder), junior varsity and varsity tennis team (coach- Murray Franklin), baseball team (Randy Culp), and the crusaders (Jillian Edwards).
The Herald asked Soldevila about the more inclusive approach of the rally now as compared with past rallies whose emphasis was more on the football team and not the other athletic teams.
Soldevila said, “That change was intentional and allows all the athletic teams and their coaches to be recognized. We now provide the time during the rally for all performers to be seen and heard. This one tonight felt really good!”
One of the highlights was the Red Brigade Band’s performance of a portion of the 2022 production “Gothic.”
Vendors on-site were the Band Boosters, Heights Parks and Recreation, and the Heights Rotary Interact Club.
Pat Christ, a longtime advocate of HHHS programs of all types, has served for many years as emcee for the rally. He told the Herald, “I’m turning that responsibility over to students this year. I’ve loved doing it but figured it was time to give the kids a chance and they did a super job tonight. I’m really proud of them!”
The rally ended with the playing of the Alma Mater by the Red Brigade Band.
The Harker Heights High School varsity football team, with a 4-1 record, will play host to 1-4 Midway at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen on Friday. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
